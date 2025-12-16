Automation reaches compliance: how businesses simplify LEI management

Indian companies can now renew their LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) for 3–5 years at once, ensuring continuous compliance with RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) requirements. Multi-year plans prevent expired LEIs, reduce admin work, and offer discounted long-term pricing through India LEI.

Compliance is finally catching up with automation India has rapidly digitised core financial operations — from e-KYC to GST to instant payments — yet LEI renewal is still handled manually in many organisations. Teams rely on calendars, emails, or spreadsheets to track expiry dates, which makes late renewals a common and costly issue.

Automated compliance dashboard illustrating how LEI renewal can be handled automatically for Indian businesses.

Multi-year renewal through India LEI changes this. When companies lock in a 3–5-year renewal subscription period, the LEI stays active in the background, and if no changes are needed to the reference data, no human action is required. Renewal becomes predictable, structured, and far less error prone.

What the LEI system does — and why it matters in India India introduced LEI requirements in phases beginning in 2018, with the Reserve Bank of India expanding the rules further in 2021 — including mandatory LEI for high-value payments of ₹50 crore and above.

An LEI is a unique 20-character identifier used worldwide to verify the legal identity of companies involved in financial activity. In India, it is required in several high-value and regulated scenarios:

RBI (credit exposure): Entities with aggregate exposure of ₹ 5 crore or more must maintain an active LEI for loan sanctions and renewals.

RBI (payments): LEI is mandatory for any single RTGS or NEFT payment of ₹ 50 crore or above, both for the sender and the beneficiary.

SEBI: LEI is required for participation in derivatives, bonds, and certain security market activities. If the LEI expires, even routine financial operations — such as renewing credit limits or executing regulated market transactions — may be delayed until the code is active again.

Manual vs Automatic Renewal Manual renewal means tracking expiry dates, re-entering company data, and paying the renewal fee every year. In practice, deadlines get missed — especially when roles change or compliance tasks are decentralised.

Automatic multi-year renewal means:

With India LEI, your LEI stays active for 3–5 years

Annual verification is handled automatically

If company data has not changed, no human action is required

Fewer reminders and zero risk of accidental lapses If company reference data changes (registered address, legal name, etc.), entities simply update the information through their India LEI account during the annual verification period.

Manual renewal = higher risk of lapse.

Automatic renewal = uninterrupted compliance.

Automation turns compliance into a predictable, low-risk process When LEI renewal becomes automated, companies eliminate one of the most common operational bottlenecks: expiry-related delays. A lapsed LEI can pause credit assessments, interrupt high-value payments, or block access to certain market activities.

Automation keeps everything running smoothly:

Loan renewals and credit evaluations proceed without disruption.

Audit and reporting cycles face fewer last-minute compliance checks.

Multi-entity groups can align several LEIs under a single long-term renewal timeline. Instead of tracking dates, teams can focus on actual financial operations — while the LEI quietly stays up to date in the background.

The benefits extend across cost, continuity, and control Multi-year LEI renewal is more than a convenience upgrade — it improves how compliance integrates into day-to-day operations.

Lower cost per year through long-term plans

Operational continuity , especially during audits and credit assessments

Fewer internal touch points , reducing the workload for finance and admin teams

Better compliance control , as renewals no longer depend on individuals remembering an annual date A representative from India LEI summaries it well:

“Companies aren’t trying to avoid compliance — they’re trying to avoid disruptions. Multi-year renewal ensures the LEI never becomes a bottleneck.”

A future where compliance manages itself With financial activity in India increasingly digitised, automated LEI renewal is fast becoming the preferred approach for companies that want fewer interruptions and more operational certainty.

Businesses can renew through India LEI and secure up to five years of continuous LEI validity, with a 15% discount available on multi-year plans.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.