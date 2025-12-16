Automation reaches compliance: how businesses simplify LEI management

Indian companies can now renew their LEI (Legal Entity Identifier) for 3–5 years at once, ensuring continuous compliance with RBI (Reserve Bank of India) and SEBI (Securities and Exchange Board of India) requirements. Multi-year plans prevent expired LEIs, reduce admin work, and offer discounted long-term pricing through India LEI.
India has rapidly digitised core financial operations — from e-KYC to GST to instant payments — yet LEI renewal is still handled manually in many organisations. Teams rely on calendars, emails, or spreadsheets to track expiry dates, which makes late renewals a common and costly issue.
Multi-year renewal through India LEI changes this. When companies lock in a 3–5-year renewal subscription period, the LEI stays active in the background, and if no changes are needed to the reference data, no human action is required. Renewal becomes predictable, structured, and far less error prone.
India introduced LEI requirements in phases beginning in 2018, with the Reserve Bank of India expanding the rules further in 2021 — including mandatory LEI for high-value payments of ₹50 crore and above.
An LEI is a unique 20-character identifier used worldwide to verify the legal identity of companies involved in financial activity. In India, it is required in several high-value and regulated scenarios:
If the LEI expires, even routine financial operations — such as renewing credit limits or executing regulated market transactions — may be delayed until the code is active again.
Manual renewal means tracking expiry dates, re-entering company data, and paying the renewal fee every year. In practice, deadlines get missed — especially when roles change or compliance tasks are decentralised.
Automatic multi-year renewal means:
If company reference data changes (registered address, legal name, etc.), entities simply update the information through their India LEI account during the annual verification period.
Manual renewal = higher risk of lapse.
Automatic renewal = uninterrupted compliance.
When LEI renewal becomes automated, companies eliminate one of the most common operational bottlenecks: expiry-related delays. A lapsed LEI can pause credit assessments, interrupt high-value payments, or block access to certain market activities.
Automation keeps everything running smoothly:
Instead of tracking dates, teams can focus on actual financial operations — while the LEI quietly stays up to date in the background.
Multi-year LEI renewal is more than a convenience upgrade — it improves how compliance integrates into day-to-day operations.
A representative from India LEI summaries it well:
“Companies aren’t trying to avoid compliance — they’re trying to avoid disruptions. Multi-year renewal ensures the LEI never becomes a bottleneck.”
With financial activity in India increasingly digitised, automated LEI renewal is fast becoming the preferred approach for companies that want fewer interruptions and more operational certainty.
Businesses can renew through India LEI and secure up to five years of continuous LEI validity, with a 15% discount available on multi-year plans.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
