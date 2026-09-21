AutomationEdge Launched Assist-Edge at Global Fintech Fest 2026, Redefining How Enterprises Build and Scale Automation

AI-powered Assist-Edge transforms natural-language intent into executable automation, helping enterprises reduce development effort by up to 80% and accelerate the journey from idea to business value.

Mumbai, September : AutomationEdge, an enterprise Agentic Automation platform, launched Assist-Edge at Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2026, introducing a new way for enterprises to design, build and scale automation through natural-language interaction.

Assist-Edge enables automation teams to describe what they want to automate in simple English and use AI to create, modify and enhance AutomationEdge workflows. By bringing natural-language interaction directly into the automation development experience, Assist-Edge helps reduce development effort by up to 80%, depending on the complexity and starting point of the automation.

As enterprises move from traditional RPA and task automation toward AI-powered and Agentic Automation, the challenge is no longer simply identifying what can be automated. It is also about how quickly enterprises can build, customize and scale automation across business functions.

Assist-Edge addresses this challenge by helping teams move from a business requirement to a working automation faster—without requiring every workflow to be built from scratch.

Building from Scratch to Discovering, Customizing and Building Assist-Edge works alongside AgentEdge, AutomationEdge’s marketplace of 1,500+ AI Agents and workflows.

Teams can identify an existing agent/workflow, download it and then use Assist-Edge to customize it for their specific requirements.

This creates a new automation journey:

Discover → Customize → Build → Deploy → Scale The combination of reusable AI capabilities and AI-assisted development can significantly reduce the effort involved in moving from automation opportunity to enterprise execution.

Prasad Likhite, Chief Sales Officer, AutomationEdge, said:

“Enterprise automation is entering a new phase where the opportunity is not simply to automate more processes, but to fundamentally change the economics and speed of building automation. Assist-Edge changes how automation teams interact with development by allowing them to express their intent in natural language and accelerate the creation of executable workflows. When this is combined with the reusable intelligence available through AgentEdge and the execution capabilities of our Agentic Automation Platform, enterprises can move from an automation idea to business value significantly faster.”

AI Across the Automation Lifecycle Assist-Edge is part of AutomationEdge’s broader AI-powered automation ecosystem, which brings together Agentic AI, AI Agents, RPA, Document AI, Conversational AI, integrations and enterprise workflow automation.

AutomationEdge is also extending AI assistance beyond workflow development across areas such as code review, log analysis, BRD generation, proposal generation, solution design, migration and test-case generation.

The objective is to help organizations accelerate not just automation development, but the broader journey from idea and design to deployment and execution.

Why It Matters for BFSI? For highly regulated industries such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), scaling AI and automation requires more than speed. Enterprises need to balance innovation with security, governance, auditability and control.

Assist-Edge brings natural-language development together with AutomationEdge’s enterprise automation capabilities, enabling organizations to accelerate automation creation while operating within an enterprise automation environment.

Dhananjay Tambe, Former Deputy Managing Director & Chief Information Officer at State Bank of India and Chief Guest at the Assist-Edge launch, said:

“The next phase of enterprise AI is about moving from experimentation to execution. For organisations, particularly in BFSI, the ability to translate business intent into secure, scalable and executable processes will determine how quickly AI creates real value. Assist-Edge brings an important dimension to this evolution by making automation development more intuitive through natural language. Combined with ready AI Agents and Agentic Automation, it can help enterprises shorten the distance between an idea and its implementation.”

Prasanna Lohar, CEO Future Transformation & President India Finnovation Network added:

“AI transformation in financial services is multi-fold, as we have witnessed through the evolution of digital banking and enterprise technology. The next phase is not just about building better intelligence, but about being future-ready with robust AI Governance, continuous AI Evaluation, and the ability to translate intelligence into enterprise-scale action.

The real opportunity lies in accelerating AI adoption across the BFSI industry — moving from isolated AI experiments to enterprise-wide implementation, reusable capabilities, and intelligent automation. Assist-Edge and AgentEdge can help financial institutions bridge this gap by bringing AI closer to the people who build and operationalize automation, while enabling scalable, governed, and responsible adoption.

This is an important step in the journey from Digital Banking to Intelligent Banking — where AI becomes an integral part of how financial services are designed, delivered, governed, and continuously transformed.”

A New Automation Ecosystem With AutomationEdge’s Agentic Automation Platform, AgentEdge and Assist-Edge, enterprises can combine three critical capabilities:

Discover reusable AI capabilities.

Customize them for specific requirements.

Build new automation using natural language. Together, these capabilities create a path from:

Idea → Intent → Build → Orchestrate → Execute → Business Value

The broader vision is to move enterprise automation from a collection of individual projects toward a reusable, scalable and increasingly intelligent enterprise capability.

About AutomationEdge AutomationEdge is the Enterprise Agentic Automation Platform that enables organizations to run business operations faster, smarter, and at scale.

Through industry solutions such as SupportFlo (IT Support, HR Support, Employee Support, Finance Support and Customer Support) along with its Assist-Edge and AgentEdge, AutomationEdge helps enterprises accelerate time-to-value and scale automation with ease.

Trusted by 200+ leading enterprises, AutomationEdge combines enterprise-grade security, governance, and a value-driven implementation approach to help organizations modernize operations, improve customer experience, and drive sustainable growth.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.