Automoto launches InspektAI for buyer confidence in India’s used-car market

Mobility-tech startup Automoto has launched InspektAI, a buyer-focused vehicle inspection service that aims to address a major barrier to used-car adoption in India, the lack of trust.

Despite the growth of the used-car market, many Indian consumers remain hesitant to buy pre-owned vehicles, largely due to concerns over hidden damages, incomplete disclosures, undisclosed accident history, odometer variations, and the absence of reliable third-party verification. Automoto says InspektAI has been designed specifically to reduce this uncertainty.

Restoring confidence in a trust-deficient category

A significant percentage of first-time or budget-conscious buyers continue to perceive used cars as uncertain purchases. Much of this scepticism stems from the belief that a vehicle’s condition is sometimes misrepresented, concealed, or insufficiently verified during the transaction process.

InspektAI aims to address this trust gap by providing transparent, independent and data-backed assessments of a vehicle’s health - mechanical, structural, electrical, and cosmetic.

The service gives buyers a clearer, evidence-based understanding of a car’s condition, helping them make informed decisions and negotiate with better clarity.

An A-to-Z inspection layer for buyers

InspektAI’s inspection covers:

300+ mechanical and electrical checkpoints

AI-led dent, scratch and panel variance detection

OBD and ECU scans to check for odometer discrepancies

Verification of accident history and structural repairs

Underbody and suspension analysis

A digital, photo-linked report with clear indicators The objective is to present the detailed story of the car, reducing potential doubtAutomoto says.

Founder Commentary

“Trust has been the biggest missing piece in India’s used-car ecosystem,” said Sreeraj PV, Founder & CEO, Automoto. “Buyers often walk into a deal unsure about hidden issues or past damages. InspektAI gives them the full picture from A to Z so they know exactly what they’re purchasing. When buyers have clarity, confidence naturally follows.”

Market rollout

InspektAI is currently available in Bengaluru, with expansion planned across metros in the coming months. The company is also exploring partnerships with financial institutions and mobility players to integrate its inspection data into financing and insurance workflows.