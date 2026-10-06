Avas Wellness Takes a Wider View of Luxury Living in Alibaug

In conversation with Aditya Kilachand, Founder & CEO of Avas Wellness, on the changing idea of the second home, building wellness into everyday life, and how the next phase for Avas extends far beyond residential real estate.

The idea of luxury living is evolving beyond architecture, space and location, with wellness, longevity, recreation and community increasingly shaping how people choose to live.

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Against this backdrop, Avas Wellness is broadening its vision for Alibaug, introducing new residential communities including Alaaya by Avas, alongside the Avas Wellness Club, Avas Racquet Club and Casa Avāna.

We speak with Aditya Kilachand, Founder & CEO, Avas Wellness, about this evolution, Alibaug’s changing landscape and the future of wellness-led living.

You have often spoken about Avas as being more than a real estate company. What does that mean as the brand enters its next phase? When we started Avas, the home was always intended to be the starting point rather than the entire proposition. A beautifully designed residence is important, but what happens around that home ultimately determines the quality of everyday life.

Our larger vision is to bring together residential living, preventive wellness, longevity, sport, hospitality, nutrition, nature and community in a way that feels seamless. We are now at a stage where the different parts of that vision are beginning to come together at scale.

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As we introduce new communities and open our wellness and lifestyle destinations, people will be able to experience Avas not simply through their home, but through an entire environment designed around living well.

How do your upcoming residential communities build on what you created with Avas Living? Avas Living established our philosophy around wellness, privacy, nature and thoughtful design. Our upcoming communities build on these principles while creating distinct experiences around the home. Within Avas Living, the Avas Wellness Club, opening in early 2027, will bring together preventive wellness, longevity, fitness and recovery as part of everyday living.

Alaaya by Avas, our new private community, offers expansive land parcels with a greater emphasis on estate-led living. At its heart will be the Court Club, bringing together racquet sports, fitness, recreation and social experiences.

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At the same time, we don’t want every Avas development to look or feel the same. Each community will have its own architectural and lifestyle identity, while remaining connected by the broader Avas philosophy of design, wellness, nature and community.

Design has been a strong part of the Avas identity. How are you approaching it as the portfolio grows? We want architecture to respond to the land, climate and lifestyle rather than impose a singular house style across every project.

Through Avas Design Studio, we collaborate with international architects and design practices, including SAOTA and architect Felipe Gonsalves of Studio Sukyf. Across our communities, we are exploring influences ranging from Neo-Mediterranean and Spanish Revival to Balinese design, tropical modernism and contemporary minimalism.

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Despite those different expressions, there are certain principles that remain consistent: natural materials, generous volumes, abundant light, landscaped courtyards and gardens, and fluid

indoor-outdoor living. Alibaug has an extraordinary tropical setting, and the architecture should feel connected to it.

Wellness is becoming a widely used term in luxury real estate. What does it mean specifically for Avas? For us, wellness cannot simply be a gym, spa or collection of amenities. It has to become part of how people live every day. The Avas Wellness Club is being developed around preventive health and longevity, bringing together fitness, recovery, food, beauty and skin, meditation, yoga and holistic therapies, while the Avas Racquet Club introduces movement through tennis, padel and pickleball alongside fitness and recovery.

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But wellbeing is also about how we spend our time and who we spend it with. Casa Avāna brings that social dimension to life through hospitality, dining, recreation, culture, nature and community.

Together, these experiences reflect our broader philosophy: to make living well feel natural, enjoyable and part of everyday life.

You are also introducing an Avas Club membership. Why is community important to the larger vision? Community has always been central to what we are building. The Avas Club membership allows us to create a thoughtfully curated community around shared interests in wellness, longevity, movement and living well. Initially, this will bring together our residents and their guests, prospective homeowners and select members of the Alibaug community.

As the ecosystem grows, so will the programming and experiences around it. We want membership to create meaningful access and connection rather than simply function as an entry mechanism to facilities.

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Alibaug itself has changed considerably since you started Avas. How do you see its role evolving? The biggest change is that Alibaug is becoming increasingly accessible from Mumbai. The Atal Setu has already changed road connectivity, and the forthcoming Rewas–Karanja bridge is expected to strengthen that further.

That changes the relationship people can have with Alibaug. It doesn't necessarily need to be somewhere you visit occasionally for a weekend. Easier access makes longer and more frequent stays possible, and that creates the potential for people to establish more rooted lifestyles here.

Alibaug also has something that is increasingly difficult to find close to a major city, space, greenery, privacy and a slower rhythm of life. Improved connectivity makes those qualities considerably more accessible.

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As Avas grows, what do you ultimately want the brand to represent? I would like Avas to demonstrate that luxury can be considered through a much wider lens.

Of course, architecture, design and quality remain fundamental. But increasingly, luxury is also having the time, environment and infrastructure to look after yourself, spend meaningful time with people you care about, stay connected to nature and enjoy a better rhythm of everyday life.

That is what we are trying to create in Alibaug. The residences are an important part of it, but the ambition is much larger: to build an integrated environment where wellness, hospitality, sport, food, nature and community naturally become part of how people live.

For Avas Wellness, that broader definition of luxury is increasingly becoming the foundation of its Alibaug story, one where the value of a home is shaped not only by what lies within its walls, but by the life that can unfold around it.

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