Avika Gor gets hospitalised due to dengue

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) "Balika Vadhu" actor Avika Gor has been hospitalised due to dengue.

The actor's husband, Milind Chandwani, shared the news with a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday and said Gor has been shooting for several days despite having fever. He also lauded her dedication to acting.

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"Avika has been in the hospital since last night. She has had a fever of 103–104 degrees for the past five days. And guess what she did during those five days? She first went to a project where two days of shooting were still pending. She performed so well despite having a 104-degree fever that they managed to wrap up the shoot in just one day," he is heard saying in the video.

"Then she came back and got a two-day break. She spent the entire day in bed, taking medicines, unable to move or even eat properly. But because she had made a commitment, she travelled to Delhi with the same fever and shot an ad. She also got herself tested before that. When she returned to Mumbai, we checked the report and it showed dengue. I told her many times that the producers would understand and that we could postpone it," he added.

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He said the actor insisted she would continue shooting despite his suggestions.

Gor had her acting debut with an appearance in the series "Ssshhhh... Koi Hai" in 2007. She later went on to essay the role of Anandi in the television series "Balika Vadhu", which released in 2008 and served as a breakthrough role for the actor. The show concluded in 2016 with a total of 2,245 episodes. She has also featured in films such as "Tezz "Talvar" and "Raju Gari Gadhi 3", among others.