Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II: A Midcap-Focused Fund for Long-Term Wealth Creation

In recent months, global markets have undergone a period of significant volatility. While the impact of such volatility on investments cannot be completely avoided, it is possible to manage and even benefit from these ups and downs. One way to do this is through an actively managed fund such as the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II that leverages the expertise of an experienced professional fund manager.

Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is an actively managed, midcap-focused equity fund that will be offered through various ULIP offerings such as the Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus. This fund aims to provide the benefit of long-term wealth creation through active stock picking supported by the proven active fund management framework of Axis Max Life Insurance.

What is the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II? Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is an actively managed equity fund. This fund will primarily focus on investing in midcap companies based on active stock picking by the fund manager. The primary goal of this fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in midcap companies that have high long-term growth potential. The Nifty Midcap Free Float 100 Index will serve as the benchmark for this fund.

The fund will maintain at least 80% portfolio allocation in equities that may be increased up to 100% based on the fund manager’s conviction. The remainder accounting for up to 20% of the fund corpus may be flexibly allocated towards government securities, corporate bonds, and money market instruments.

This allocation towards such fixed-returns instruments provides greater flexibility to manage liquidity and short-term volatility. However, due to its equity-orientation the fund carries a risk rating of “Very High”.

Returns of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II

The Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is a new fund, so there is no existing historical returns data. However, the new fund will follow an investment philosophy that is similar to an existing actively managed fund – the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund. What’s more, both funds share the same benchmark, the Nifty Midcap Free Float 100 Index.

So, the historical returns of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund can serve as a surrogate for the potential long-term returns that the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II may provide. The below chart compares the returns of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund vs the Nifty Midcap Free Float 100 Index over different time periods as of 28 November 2025:

View full Image Note: Returns data as of 28 November, 2025. In the above chart, 3, 4, 5 and returns since inception data are annualised returns. The fund returns shown above are after deduction of fund management charges (FMC).

As you can see from above, the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund has managed to outperform its benchmark index over various market conditions and time periods. This is one of the key reasons why this fund currently has a 5 Star rating from Morningstar.

While there is no guarantee that the same level of performance will be retained in the future, policyholders who invest in the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II can look forward to benefit from a growth potential that is similar to that of the existing fund.

How Will the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II Select Investments? The Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II will follow the established active investment philosophy of Axis Max Life Insurance. The fund manager and team of analysts will primarily focus on identifying and investing in mid-capitalisation stocks that have the potential to offer high long-term growth at reasonable valuations.

The investment process driving stock selection for the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II will include in-depth primary as well as secondary research. This will include in-depth financial analysis, management interactions, industry engagement, ESG due diligence, etc. for over 350 listed stocks carried out by the in-house research team.

Furthermore, the fund management team will also utilise various proprietary analytical tools and screeners to identify potential opportunities. The portfolio decisions for this fund will be based on high-conviction ideas developed through continuous monitoring while maintaining adequate diversification across sectors and stocks to manage overall portfolio risk.

Key Investments of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II The portfolio strategy of High Growth Fund II will feature a growth orientation similar to the currently available Axis Max Life High Growth Fund. So, the stocks portfolio of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund can be used as a surrogate regarding the type of sectoral exposure that policyholders can expect for the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II.

The below table shows the top 5 sectors that the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund was invested in and their individual weight of each stock on the portfolio as of 28 November, 2025:

Sector Weight in Portfolio (%) Financial & Insurance Activities 22.77 Computer Programming, Consultancy & Related Activities 8.19 Information Service Activities 8.08 Infrastructure 7.67 Manufacturing of Electrical Equipment 7.39

From the above sectoral data, you can see that the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund is well-diversified across multiple sectors. As the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is expected to follow a comparable stock selection and portfolio construction philosophy, the new fund is also expected to offer a similar degree of portfolio diversification. This can help the fund limit its exposure to any specific sector or industry to minimise concentration risk in the fund portfolio.

The 5 key stocks included in the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund portfolio along with their individual weight in the fund portfolio as of 28 November, 2025 looks like this:

Stock Name % of AUM Persistent Systems 3.10 Coforge 3.10 Eternal Limited 3.08 Polycab India 2.84 Dixon Technologies 2.82

As you can see, the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund has limited portfolio exposure to any specific stock. The new Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is also expected to retain this feature. This limit on exposure to any specific stock will help minimise the impact of any specific stock on fund’s overall performance.

Who Should Invest in the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II? The Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II is an equity-oriented funds with minimum 80% equity allocation. So, its performance may be prone to volatility especially in the short-term and it carries a “Very High” risk rating. As, a result, it may not be suitable for the wealth creation needs of every type of investor.

That said, the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II may be ideally suited to the needs some key types of investors, such as:

Investors with a long-term investment horizon who have high risk appetite

Those seeking investments that allows them to benefit from the high growth potential of midcap stocks

Individuals seeking to benefit from the experience and expertise of a professional fund manager by investing in actively managed equity funds

Investors who are seeking long-term wealth creation in order to achieve various financial goals The above group of investors who may benefit from this fund is illustrative and there may be other group of investors who can benefit from the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II.

How to Invest in the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II? Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II will be available to current and new policyholders through various ULIP offerings of Axis Max Life Insurance. During the New Fund Offer (NFO) period, this fund will be available through the below ULIP products:

Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan Plus (OSP Plus)

Axis Max Life Online Savings Plan (OSP)

Axis Max Life Smart Term with Additional Returns (STAR) ULIP All the above-mentioned ULIP offerings feature the benefit of in-built life cover. After completion of the NFO period, the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II may also be available through additional Axis Max Life ULIP offerings.

Snapshot of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II

Fund Name Axis Max Life High Growth Fund II Risk Profile Very High Benchmark Nifty Midcap Free Float 100 Index Asset Allocation Equity – 80 to 100%

Government Securities & Debt – 0 to 20%

Cash and Money Market Instruments – 0 to 20% Fund Objective This is a midcap fund that invests in companies with high long-term growth potential. At least 80% of the Fund corpus is always invested in equities. However, the remaining is invested in government securities, corporate bonds, and money market instruments; hence, the risk involved is relatively higher NFO Period 31 December 2025 to 15 January 2026

Other Actively Managed Funds from Axis Max Life Insurance

Axis Max Life currently offers policyholders the option to choose from a wide range of actively managed funds through its various ULIP offerings. These include:

Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund

Axis Max Life Smart Innovation Fund is an actively managed equity fund that is required to maintain a portfolio exposure of at least 70% towards equity instruments at all times.

The fund primarily focuses on investing in stocks of innovative companies as well as businesses benefitting from the evolving ecosystems in order to provide long-term returns to investors. Apart from equities, this fund can also invest up to 30% of its assets in money market instruments, corporate bonds and government securities.

Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund

The Axis Max Life India Consumption Opportunities Fund is an actively managed equity fund that is benchmarked against the Nifty Consumption Index. This fund’s equity investments are primarily made in companies operating in, allied to or related to India’s consumption sector.

This fund is required to keep at least 70% of its assets invested in equities at all time. The remainder accounting for at least 30% of fund assets may be invested in corporate bonds, government securities as well as money market instruments and equivalents.

Axis Max Life UL Sustainable Equity Fund

The Axis Max Life UL Sustainable Equity Fund is an actively managed equity fund that is benchmarked against the Nifty Custom ESG Index. This fund is focused on investing in companies with high governance standards that conduct their operations in a socially and environmentally responsible manner.

The minimum equity allocation that this fund is required to maintain at all times is 70%. The remainder, up to 30% of fund assets may be flexibly invested in Government Securities, Corporate Bonds, Money market Instruments and/or equivalents.

Note to the Reader: The article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.