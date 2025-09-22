Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund: A Midcap-Focused Pension Fund for Retirement Savings

Retirement planning is an important part of any individual’s overall financial plan. Therefore, it is important to choose the right financial tools when planning for long-term goals like building a sufficient retirement fund. To stay on track with post-retirement financial goals, consider choosing a pension fund that invests in assets with long-term growth potential. One such option is the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund.

In the article, we will discuss various aspects of the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, so that you can decide if this fund is suitable for your retirement savings.

What is the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund?

The Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund is positioned as a mid-cap focused equity fund, designed to capture the growth potential of dynamic and fast-growing companies. While the fund’s core strategy is tilted towards mid-cap stocks, it also maintains the flexibility to diversify across large-cap and small-cap equities. This approach ensures exposure to high-growth opportunities while balancing risk through investments across market capitalizations.

The Fund will offer a well-diversified portfolio across sectors such as financial services, insurance, IT and consulting, infrastructure, and more. This broad sectoral diversification is intended to mitigate concentration risk within the fund. By mandate, the fund maintains a minimum of 70% allocation to equities, ensuring a strong equity core.

In addition to equities, the fund has the flexibility to invest in other asset classes including money market instruments, corporate bonds, and government securities. Despite this diversification, the fund continues to be classified as a high-risk investment option given its substantial exposure to equities.

The Nifty Midcap 100 Index serves as the benchmark for this fund. With its strategic focus on high-growth mid-cap stocks, the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund—used as a proxy for the newly introduced Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund—has demonstrated the ability to outperform the benchmark consistently across multiple time horizons.

The charts below show case the fund’s outperformance versus its benchmark across various time periods as of 31 July 2025, as shown below:

High Growth Funds vs Nifty Midcap 100 Fund Returns

Note: The 3 year, 5 year, 7 year, 10 year and returns since inception data shown above are CAGR returns as of 29 August, 2025. Past returns do not guarantee that the same level of performance will be sustained in the future.

Historically, the existing High Growth Fund, which follows a similar portfolio strategy as the newly launched, Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, has managed to outperform its benchmark index across various time periods.

While future returns are not guaranteed based on past performance, this fund gives Axis Max Life pension plan holders a chance to benefit from potentially high growth in mid-cap stocks over the long term, opportunities that may not be available in other pension plans.

How Will the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund Select Investments?

The Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund is an actively managed fund, which means that a professional fund manager supported by a team of analysts is responsible for selecting investments for this pension. As per the fund’s mandate, at least 70% of the fund’s investments need to go into equities with a focus on mid-cap stocks.

Beyond equities, the fund manager can also diversify the portfolio by including other asset classes such as, money market securities/equivalent, government securities and/or corporate bonds. However, the allocation across these other asset classes cannot exceed 30% at any time. This diversification may help reduce the overall risk for the investor while aiming to optimise potential returns across different market conditions.

Key Investments of the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund

The Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in equities. Since, the newly launched Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund is expected to closely resemble the investing strategy of the Axis Max Life High Growth Fund, a closer look at the latter can provide insight into the key stocks that the pension fund may invest in. Below are the top 5 equity investments of the High Growth Fund as of 31 July, 2025:

Stock Name Eternal Limited Dixon Technologies India Limited SRF Limited Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. Coforge Limited

The fund’s portfolio is well diversified with no individual stock representing a large exposure of the AUM. This approach promotes greater stability and resilience for investors. In addition, the portfolio’s investments span across a wide range of sectors, further enhancing diversification and reducing risk, while creating opportunities for consistent long-term growth. The table below lists the 5 key sectors featured in the High Growth Fund portfolio as of 31 July, 2025:

Sector % Weight in Portfolio Financial and Insurance Activities 17.99 Infrastructure 11.19 Computer Programming, Consultancy and Related Activities 8.60 Manufacture of Electrical Equipment 6.38 Information Service Activities 6.33

As seen above, the top two sectors together contribute over 25% of the investible assets, reflecting strong conviction in high-growth areas. At the same time, the remaining portfolio also has exposure to a range of other sectors, ensuring balanced exposure. This robust diversification is designed not only to minimize overall risk but also to enhance the fund’s potential for superior long-term returns.

Who Should Invest in the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund?

Many traditional retirement-oriented instruments such as Employee Pension Scheme, Voluntary Provident Fund, Public Provident Fund, etc. are fixed return instruments that feature minimal risk. But this low risk often results in relatively modest returns that may not keep pace with inflation in the long term. The Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund offers an alternative approach with market linked returns. However, due to the potential high risk, this option may not be suitable for everyone.

Below are some types of policyholders who can consider opting for the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund through an eligible Axis Max Life pension plan:

Policyholders whose planned retirement is at least 5 years away and who can tolerate short-term volatility of their investments

If the policyholder has high risk appetite and is seeking to invest in actively-managed equities for potential long-term corpus building

Policyholders who are seeking to benefit from the potential of mid-cap stocks to generate high long-term returns for a financially secure retirement

Policyholders who wish to diversify their existing retirement savings through a pension plan that offers equity exposure while providing in-built life cover The above list of potential policyholders who can consider opting for this pension fund is illustrative and there may be additional groups of individuals who may benefit from this fund. However, it should be kept in mind that the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund primarily invests in equities, so it is prone to the risks commonly associated with equity investments such as short-term volatility, market risk, etc.

How to Invest in the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund?

The Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund will be available to existing and new policyholders through different pension plans such as the Axis Max Life Forever Young Pension Plan. These Axis Max Life policies come with in-built life cover, so policyholders will get the dual benefit of life insurance and market-linked retirement savings in a single package.

For additional features of this plan as well as the details of riders/add-ons that may be availed with these policies, please refer to the product prospectus on the Axis Max Life official website, https://www.axismaxlife.com

Snapshot of the Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund

Benchmark Index: Nifty 100 Midcap Index

Risk Profile: Very High

Asset Allocation of Fund:

Asset Type Portfolio Allocation Equity 70% - 100% Cash and Money market instruments 0-30% Corporate Bonds 0-30% Government Securities & Debt 0-30%

Investment Objective: High Growth Pension Fund pension fund with a focus on mid-cap equities, where predominant investments are equities of companies with high growth potential in the long term (to target high growth in capital value assets). At least 70% of the fund corpus is invested in equities at all times. However, the remaining is invested in government securities, corporate bonds and money market instruments; hence the risk involved is relatively higher.

NFO Period @ Rs. 10 per unit from 22 September to 7 October, 2025

Other Funds Available With Axis Max Life Pension Plans

Apart from the new Axis Max Life High Growth Pension Fund, there are many other funds available to policyholders who are seeking investments that may help them create large retirement savings corpus for their future. Some Axis Max Life funds that are currently available to policyholders through different plans include:

Axis Max Life Nifty 500 Multifactor 50 Index Pension Fund

This is a passively managed equity pension fund that tracks the Nifty 500 Multifactor MQVLv 50 Index. The fund uses a multi-factor stock selection methodology using a composite score based on 4 different factors – momentum, quality, value and low volatility. This pension fund’s portfolio features 50 stocks drawn from the broad-based Nifty 500 Index to provide policyholders with a stock portfolio that is diversified across market cap and sectors.

UL Pension Growth Super Fund

The UL Pension Growth Super Fund is an actively managed equity fund bench-marked against the large cap Nifty 50 Index. This pension fund must maintain at least 70% allocation towards equities while the remainder of fund assets may be invested in Government securities, corporate bonds and money market instruments as per the fund manager’s discretion. The primary goal of the equity-oriented investments made by this fund is to provide long-term capital appreciation that may outperform its benchmark through active stock picking.