Ayodhya prepares for 10th Deepotsav as Yogi highlights development

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has described Ayodhya’s 10th Deepotsav as a celebration of the city’s development and cultural revival, saying the festival reflects efforts to reconnect the temple town with its religious and historical heritage. In a post on X, he said Ayodhya was preparing to welcome the annual event with illuminated riverbanks, Ramayana tableaux, processions and cultural performances.

Festival and cultural legacy Adityanath said the lights along the Sarayu would create a striking spectacle, while tableaux and performances would bring episodes from the Ramayana to life. He described each lamp as a symbol of devotion to Lord Ram and the heritage of Sanatan culture. The chief minister said Deepotsav began in 2017 with 1.71 lakh lamps and had grown into a symbol of devotion and enthusiasm among Ram devotees in India and abroad.

He said devotees were preparing to attempt another record in lamp-lighting this year. According to Adityanath, the festival also reflects the aspirations of generations who wished to see Ayodhya regain the grandeur associated with the Treta Yuga, the era linked to Lord Ram in Hindu tradition. He described the celebration as a symbol of faith overcoming what he called the darkness of appeasement, as well as cultural self-confidence and the goal of building a developed India.

Development after 2017 The chief minister credited the state government’s efforts after 2017, under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with changes in Ayodhya. He cited the Ram temple, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, the redeveloped Rampath, renovated ghats, modern facilities and the development of the city as a solar city as examples of the changes. He said these initiatives had helped make Ayodhya a place where religious tradition and modern infrastructure coexist.

Adityanath also criticised previous governments, alleging that Ayodhya had faced neglect, disorder and poor conditions before 2017. He referred to incidents involving firing on Ram devotees and prayers being offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi, asking what interest the earlier government had shown in developing what he called “Ram’s Ayodhya”. These statements were part of his political criticism of previous administrations.

The chief minister said Deepotsav offered the most vivid expression of Ayodhya’s renewed prominence. His post presented the festival as both a religious celebration and a public expression of cultural identity. The event’s planned displays, he said, would bring residents and visitors together around the city’s traditions, including visitors from across the country.