A direct rail service between Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh and Janakpur in Nepal is scheduled to be launched on November 23, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the connection will strengthen cross-border cultural ties and ease pilgrimage for devotees in both countries. The Chief Minister is expected to be present in Ayodhya for the launch.

In a post on X ahead of the inauguration, Yogi said the service would add a new chapter to the longstanding spiritual, cultural and “roti-beti” relationship between Awadh and Mithila. The route connects Ayodhya Dham, associated with Lord Ram, with Janakpur Dham, regarded as the birthplace of Sita.

Cross-border connectivity Yogi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nepal Prime Minister Balendra Shah would inaugurate the direct rail service. He described the launch as an occasion that would bring alive memories associated with the Treta Yuga, the era linked in Hindu tradition with the Ramayana.

The Chief Minister said the India-Nepal relationship had remained intact across generations and would be strengthened further through modern rail connectivity. His post framed the service as consistent with the Centre’s stated principles of “heritage as well as development” and “Neighbourhood First”.

The connection is expected to serve religious travel between two destinations with significance in the Ramayana tradition. Yogi said it would make pilgrimage easier for devotees in both countries, although his post did not provide details on the service’s schedule, frequency, travel time or operational arrangements. No timetable was provided.

Tourism and regional links Beyond pilgrimage, Yogi said the rail service would give fresh momentum to religious tourism, cultural integration and regional prosperity. The statement presents the project as a transport link with wider cultural and economic relevance for communities on both sides of the India-Nepal border.

The Chief Minister congratulated devotees on the connection between Awadh and Mithila and described it as a gift linking the two regions. He concluded his message with the invocation, “Jai Shri Sitaram”.

The launch brings a modern transport connection to a relationship that Yogi characterised as both spiritual and familial. The two pilgrimage centres are associated with central figures in the Ramayana, and their links have long been reflected in religious observances and shared cultural traditions.