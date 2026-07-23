Ayushman Arogya Shivir held at Kartavya Bhawan-I, 491 beneficiaries receive health screening

The Union health ministry organised an Ayushman Arogya Shivir at Kartavya Bhawan-I on Tuesday, where 491 beneficiaries received free medical consultation and comprehensive health screening as part of the Centre's preventive healthcare and tuberculosis elimination efforts.

The camp was organised by the Central TB Division (CTD) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Delhi State TB Cell, the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and the SNA Division. According to the ministry, the initiative supports the government's objectives of promoting preventive healthcare while advancing the vision of a Swasth Bharat, Viksit Bharat and TB-Mukt Bharat.

Camp offers free health screening and TB diagnostics The Ayushman Arogya Shivir was inaugurated by Aradhana Patnaik, Additional Secretary and Mission Director, National Health Mission, who highlighted the importance of preventive healthcare, early diagnosis and regular health screening in improving health outcomes.

According to the ministry, around 520 employees attended the camp. Of these, 491 beneficiaries underwent free medical consultation and health screening.

The services included blood pressure, blood sugar, haemoglobin and body mass index (BMI) assessments, along with digital chest X-rays and tuberculosis screening. A fully equipped Ni-kshay Vahan was deployed at the venue to facilitate on-site diagnostic services and sample collection where required.

The ministry said the camp was aimed at encouraging employees to undergo routine health checks and enabling early detection of diseases through workplace-based screening.

Initiative aligned with government's preventive healthcare strategy The ministry said the health camp forms part of its broader strategy to strengthen preventive healthcare services and accelerate efforts under the National TB Elimination Programme.

According to officials, providing diagnostic facilities such as digital chest X-rays and TB screening at the workplace can help identify cases at an early stage and support timely medical intervention.

The ministry said the deployment of the Ni-kshay Vahan enabled beneficiaries to access diagnostic services without visiting separate healthcare facilities, improving accessibility and convenience.