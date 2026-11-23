India’s advertising market reached ₹1,55,105 crore in 2025, growing 12 percent year on year, according to the Pitch Madison Advertising Report 2026. Under the report’s expanded definition, which includes quick commerce advertising and digital spending by small and medium businesses, digital media accounted for 60 percent of the total market.

Digital advertising grew 22 percent to ₹93,156 crore, while traditional media declined 1 percent to ₹61,949 crore. The report forecasts that the market will reach ₹1,74,605 crore in 2026, with digital’s share rising to approximately 64 percent.

The figures show changes in India’s advertising mix. Brands have more ways to reach potential customers, from social media campaigns and search ads to retail media and quick commerce platforms. But greater access to paid distribution does not necessarily make a brand more memorable or more credible.

When consumers encounter dozens of competing messages in a single day, another impression may not be enough to influence a decision. They may want independent information, recognizable expertise, or evidence that a business has a reputation beyond its own advertising.

Baden Bower, a public relations agency led by CEO AJ Ignacio, focuses on that distinction. Its comparison of PR Newswire alternatives for brand authority contrasts press release distribution with editorial placements in named publications, arguing that the two approaches serve different purposes.

The company reports more than 25,000 news features for 3,548 clients across 37 countries. Its service arranges articles in specific publications, with contractual terms covering placements that do not run.

The suggestion is not that editorial coverage should replace advertising. It is that paid media and third-party coverage can contribute different things to a brand’s public profile. Advertising can generate reach quickly, while a relevant article can give potential customers another source to consult after a campaign has ended.

A larger digital budget does not necessarily guarantee trust The Pitch Madison report describes a market in which spending is shifting toward digital formats. Retail and e-commerce media advertising rose 27 percent to ₹10,257 crore in 2025, while quick commerce advertising increased from ₹300 crore in 2023 to ₹4,000 crore in 2025.

These channels offer brands opportunities to reach consumers close to the point of purchase. They also increase competition for attention. As more businesses use digital platforms to target similar audiences, marketers must decide whether their next investment should prioritize immediate reach, repeated exposure, or the credibility that may help convert interest into a decision.

Baden Bower’s view is that editorial coverage can contribute to the last of those objectives. A press release distributed over a wire service makes an announcement available to a network. An article published on a publication’s website creates a different type of content, one that readers can discover when researching a company or its industry.

That difference does not make every article influential. The publication must be relevant, the content must offer something useful, and the claims must stand up to scrutiny. But for brands that need to explain a complicated product or establish a founder’s expertise, an informative article may offer more context than a short advertisement can provide.

Ignacio describes the relationship between the two channels in a Baden Bower guide to B2B lead generation: “Paid ads buy attention, and it stops the moment you stop paying.”

The observation reflects one limitation of paid advertising, but it does not mean advertising lacks lasting value. Campaigns can generate sales, build familiarity, and support repeated exposure. The practical question for marketers is how to combine those immediate benefits with information that continues to help people evaluate the brand.

Small businesses face challenges in establishing credibility The advertising report also highlights the growing role of small and medium businesses. Their digital advertising spending reached ₹35,814 crore in 2025, an increase of 21 percent. The report forecasts further growth of around 20 percent in 2026.

For smaller brands, digital advertising can provide access to audiences that once required substantial budgets and established distribution networks. Yet visibility does not automatically translate into confidence. A prospective customer who encounters an unfamiliar business through an advertisement may still search for reviews, company information, independent coverage, or evidence of expertise before making a purchase.

An article in a relevant publication can add context to that evaluation. It may explain the company’s work, introduce its leadership, or explore a problem the business is trying to solve. It can also give the company a public reference to share with prospects, subject to the publication’s policies and the terms of the placement.

Baden Bower says its process begins with a client questionnaire, followed by article drafting and client review before submission. The company reports that most stories go live within seven to 14 days of approval. That offers a defined workflow, although the usefulness of the final placement still depends on its quality, audience, and relevance to the brand’s objectives.

Smaller businesses should also be selective about where they seek coverage. A niche publication read by the intended customers may be more relevant than a better-known outlet with little connection to their market. Before spending, marketers should define the audience they want to reach and the specific question the coverage should help answer.

The distinction between editorial and paid placement There are important limits to the case for editorial credibility. An article arranged through a paid agency is not necessarily equivalent to a journalist independently deciding to cover a company. Readers may assess the two differently, particularly when the format or commercial arrangement is disclosed.

Brands should confirm the exact publication and edition, whether the content is editorial or sponsored, what review process applies, and what the contract guarantees. A promise that an agreed placement will run is not a promise that it will attract readers, improve search rankings, generate AI citations, or increase sales.

Baden Bower’s own comparison page presents editorial placement as an alternative to wire distribution, but it is the company’s commercial argument, not an independent evaluation of every PR option. Wire services still serve specific purposes, particularly when an organization needs to distribute an announcement broadly or meet specific disclosure requirements. Direct media outreach and conventional public relations can also produce coverage, although outcomes are less predictable.

The appropriate approach depends on the objective. A consumer campaign may need paid reach and creative execution. A business selling a complex service may also need informative coverage that helps a prospect understand the company’s expertise. A small brand with limited resources may choose a focused placement rather than a broad campaign, provided the expected audience and format justify the investment.