Badrinath pilgrimage crosses 17.79 lakh as Uttarakhand highlights facilities and records

Badrinath Dham has received 17,79,805 pilgrims as of September 22, according to figures cited by the Uttarakhand government, taking the shrine’s annual footfall above previous records. The pilgrimage began on April 23, and the government said the figure was reached in 153 days, with the temple’s closing still several weeks away.

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Travel numbers and management Tourism Department data cited by the government shows that Badrinath received 6,95,332 visitors in 2000, the year Uttarakhand was formed. The number rose to 7,68,107 in 2007 and crossed 10 lakh in 2008 and 2010. The 2014 disaster was followed by a sharp fall, with 1,59,575 pilgrims recorded that year.

The annual count later reached 10,48,051 in 2018 and 12,44,993 in 2019. During the Covid-19 period, visitor numbers fell to 1,55,055 in 2020 and 1,99,409 in 2021.

The government figures then show a renewed rise. Badrinath recorded 17,63,578 pilgrims in 2022, 17,80,429 in 2023, 17,74,264 in 2024 and 17,78,298 in 2025. On Tuesday, 6,685 pilgrims visited the shrine, with the government saying daily numbers were increasing as weather conditions improved.

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Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the second phase of the Char Dham pilgrimage had led to increased attention on pilgrim facilities at shrines and stopping points. He said health and security arrangements had been strengthened.

Pilgrim facilities and Ayurveda Dhami said work was being undertaken to give Badrinath a more organised form in keeping with its religious and mythological significance, adding that the measures would provide better facilities to pilgrims. He attributed the work to guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The government also highlighted Dhami’s participation in Ayurveda Day. At the Chief Minister’s residence, he offered prayers to Lord Dhanvantari and wished for health, happiness and prosperity for people in Uttarakhand.

Dhami described Ayurveda as an important part of India’s traditional knowledge and heritage and said it had a significant role in promoting healthy lifestyles and preventing disease. He also said India’s traditional systems of medicine were gaining wider recognition globally under Modi’s leadership.

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The two developments place pilgrimage management and traditional medicine within the government’s broader account of religious, tourism and public welfare priorities. The Badrinath figures, however, are based on the Tourism Department data cited in the government release. The release said the focus on facilities included arrangements at the shrines and travel halts, while health and security measures were being strengthened in view of rising pilgrim numbers during the latter part of the journey season across the travel route.