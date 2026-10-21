Bajaj Broking SIP Investing app brings SIP Planner tools

An SIP Investing App can simplify regular mutual fund investing by bringing fund search, planning, investing and tracking together in one place. Bajaj Broking offers access to mutual fund schemes and helps investors to calculate the potential outcome before starting an SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). It gives investors a clear path forward before they invest. Please note, all calculations are indicative and not guaranteed.

The Mutual Funds App can also help the investors to compare the schemes, choose the type of investment and track the holdings from one place. Bajaj Broking’s app and web platform allows access to more than 4,000 mutual fund schemes. The minimum amount to start SIP varies from fund to fund and in many schemes you can start SIP from ₹100.

What does SIP investment mean? SIP allows an investor to put a fixed amount of money in a mutual fund at regular intervals, which is usually monthly. SIPs spread investments across different levels of the market instead of investing a lump sum at one time.

This method can help build investment discipline. Money is invested at regular intervals. This also means that units are bought at different NAVs. But SIP returns are not guaranteed and are correlated to market performance. With a planned SIP, it is also easier to track cash flow, because the same sum is set aside each month and tied to a stated goal over time.

SIP planning with Bajaj Broking Bajaj Broking combines Mutual Fund access & planning tools. However, it needs three important inputs to calculate SIP i.e. Monthly SIP Amount, Investment Horizon and Expected Annual Return Rate.

Using this information, the calculator displays the amount invested, estimated gains and projected maturity value. These are estimated figures and should not be taken as guaranteed returns.

This tool can help you compare SIP plans. An investor can change the monthly amount, time period or assumed return to see the change in the projected value. This can be useful for planning goals such as education, a house, or retirement.

How to Activate SIP in Bajaj Brokerage It only takes a few steps:

Open Bajaj Broking app And login.

Click the Mutual Funds tab.

Find and compare funds with scheme information available.

Choose SIP instead of a single investment.

Enter SIP Amount & choose Schedule.

Complete the required payment or order process

Once the SIP is active, monitor your investment in the app. Bajaj Broking also explains how to use an e-mandate for SIP payments. An e-mandate is a digital consent to debit the SIP amount chosen from a linked bank account at regular intervals. This prevents the manual approval of payment for each installment.

How does SIP Calculator work SIP calculator is for estimation and not prediction. It uses the monthly amount, tenure and assumed return to calculate the future value.

For instance, if an investor is planning to invest ₹5,000 every month for 10 years. The investor can input the amount and select ten years and add an assumed annual return rate. The calculator then shows an estimated future value and total contribution.

The return rate is an estimate only. Mutual fund returns are subject to market risks. NAVs may fluctuate depending on market conditions, performance of the fund, costs and other factors.

How to select a Mutual Fund for SIP Investors must also check the fund category, goal, risk level, time horizon, past performance, expense ratio, exit load and scheme documents before investing in an SIP.

Bajaj Broking offers funds across categories like large cap, mid cap, small cap, multi-cap, hybrid, banking and PSU, arbitrage and retirement funds. The right choice depends on the investor’s objective, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. A longer holding period can help keep investors focused on their goal, but it does not eliminate market risk.