Bajaj Finance Loan Utsav offers rewards on eligible business loan disbursals

Understanding the eligibility criteria is one of the important steps before applying for a business loan. Reviewing the lender's requirements in advance can help you assess your eligibility, organise the necessary documents, and improve your chances of a smoother application process.

The Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 2 lakh up to Rs. 80 lakh, flexible repayment tenures, multiple loan variants, no collateral requirement, and a digital application process, making it suitable for a wide range of business requirements.

Eligible customers who apply for a business loan through the Bajaj Finance App or the official website and receive successful loan disbursal during the campaign period can enjoy rewards worth up to Rs. 3,000*, subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Why checking your business loan eligibility first can save time Many business owners begin the loan application process without understanding the lender's eligibility requirements. This can lead to delays if certain criteria are not met during verification.

Although every lender follows its own lending policies, the eligibility criteria are generally based on factors such as business vintage, work status, credit profile, and supporting documents. Reviewing these requirements beforehand helps you understand where you stand, prepare the necessary documents, and identify any areas that may need improvement before applying.

This preparation can contribute to a smoother application process and reduce the likelihood of avoidable delays.

Five questions to check your business loan eligibility Before applying, ask yourself the following questions. They cover some of the common factors that lenders consider when assessing business loan applications.

Have you been running your business for at least three years? Many lenders prefer businesses with an established operating history because it provides greater visibility into financial performance and business stability. In many cases, businesses are expected to have been operational for at least three years before applying for a business loan.

Is your CIBIL score 650 or higher? Your credit profile plays an important role in business loan eligibility. A healthy CIBIL score demonstrates responsible borrowing behaviour and repayment history. Many lenders consider a CIBIL Score of 650 or above to be a favourable benchmark, although the minimum requirement may vary depending on the lender.

Do you have the required documents? Keeping your identity proof, PAN card, proof of business ownership, and financial documents readily available can help simplify the application process and reduce delays during verification.

Do you know how much funding your business needs? Having a clear understanding of your funding requirement allows you to borrow responsibly and choose a repayment plan that aligns with your business cash flow and long-term financial goals.

If your answer is "Yes" to most of these questions, you are likely to meet many of the common eligibility factors considered by lenders. The final eligibility assessment and loan approval remain subject to the lender's verification process and applicable lending policies.

How can you improve your business loan eligibility? If you do not currently meet every eligibility requirement, there are several practical steps you can take to strengthen your borrowing profile before applying.

Maintain a healthy CIBIL Score Pay your existing loan EMIs and credit card bills on time, avoid missed repayments, and keep your credit utilisation under control. Responsible credit behaviour can gradually improve your credit profile.

Keep your business records updated Maintain accurate financial statements, tax records, bank statements, and proof of business ownership. Well-organised records help lenders assess your business more efficiently during the application process.

Apply for the right loan amount Borrow according to your actual business requirement and repayment capacity. Choosing a realistic loan amount demonstrates responsible financial planning and helps ensure comfortable repayments.

Continue building your business track record If your business is relatively new, allowing it to build a longer operating history can strengthen your eligibility over time and provide lenders with greater confidence.

Prepare all documents before applying Keeping the necessary documents ready before you begin the application process can help reduce verification delays and contribute to a smoother borrowing experience.

How the Bajaj Finance Business Loan supports eligible businesses Once you meet the eligibility requirements, the next step is choosing a financing solution that aligns with your business needs. The Bajaj Finance Business Loan combines high loan amounts, flexible repayment options, multiple loan variants, and a fully digital application process to support businesses at different stages of growth.

Business requirement How Bajaj Finance Business Loan helps Working capital and expansion Loan amounts from Rs. 2 lakh up to Rs. 80 lakh Flexible borrowing Choose from Term Loan, Flexi Term (Dropline) Loan, and Flexi Hybrid Term Loan Comfortable repayments Repayment tenures ranging from 12 months to 96 months Better cash flow management No part-prepayment charges on Flexi Loan variants Unsecured financing No collateral or security required Faster access to funds Money transferred to your bank account within 48 hours* of approval in most cases Simple application End-to-end online application process with OTP verification

Whether you want to manage day-to-day business expenses, purchase machinery, expand operations, strengthen working capital, or invest in business growth, the Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers financing solutions designed to support a wide range of business requirements.

How to apply for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan Applying for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan is simple, convenient, and completely online.

Click 'CHECK LOAN OFFER' to access the online application form.

Enter your basic details, including your full name, PAN, date of birth, PIN code, and business details.

Click 'CONTINUE' to proceed with the bank account verification process.

Complete the KYC verification and submit your application.

Upon successful verification, the approved loan amount will be transferred to your bank account. Why Loan Utsav makes this a rewarding time to apply If you meet the eligibility criteria and are planning to apply for a business loan, Loan Utsav includes additional benefits alongside financing options . Eligible customers who apply for a Bajaj Finance Business Loan through the Bajaj Finance App or the official website, receive successful loan disbursal during the offer period, and fulfil the applicable campaign eligibility criteria can enjoy rewards worth up to Rs. 3,000*.

Loan Utsav highlights Details Campaign period 10 July 2026 to 31 August 2026 Rewards Rewards worth up to Rs. 3,000* Includes Complimentary memberships to 16 OTT platforms, a 14+ OTT bundle, JioHotstar (3 months), Zomato Gold (3 months), JioSaavn Pro (3 months), Gaana (45 days), along with access to 40+ shopping and lifestyle vouchers Eligibility Customers who apply through the Bajaj Finance App or the official website, receive successful loan disbursal during the offer period, and fulfil the applicable campaign eligibility criteria Reward redemption Eligible customers can claim their voucher bundle through the Bajaj Finance App after successful loan disbursal

Business Loan through the Bajaj Finance App or the official website, receive successful loan disbursal during the offer period, and fulfil the applicable campaign eligibility criteria can enjoy rewards worth up to Rs. 3,000*.The Loan Utsav offer is valid from 10 July 2026 to 31 August 2026. Rewards are available only to eligible customers and are subject to the applicable terms and conditions.

Check your eligibility and apply with confidence Understanding your business loan eligibility before applying can help you prepare the necessary documents, strengthen your application, and avoid unnecessary delays. The Bajaj Finance Business Loan offers loan amounts from Rs. 2 lakh up to Rs. 80 lakh, flexible repayment tenures and a fully digital application process, making it easier for eligible businesses to access finance for their growth plans.

If you meet the eligibility requirements and are ready to take the next step, now could be an ideal time to apply. Apply for a business loan during the Loan Utsav and get rewards worth up to Rs. 3,000* upon successful loan disbursal during the offer period.

*Terms and conditions apply.

*The Loan Utsav offer is valid from 10 July 2026 to 31 August 2026 for eligible customers who apply through the Bajaj Finance App or the official website and receive successful loan disbursal during the offer period.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.