Bajaj Finserv Loan: Find the latest updates on gold loan

Gold has always played a crucial role in Indian households, not only as a symbol of cultural significance but also as a financial asset during times of need. Whether for handling unexpected expenses, funding business growth, or making strategic investments, a gold loan provides a quick and secure financing option. With fluctuating gold prices, leveraging this asset through a well-structured loan can be a smart financial move.

At the Bajaj Finserv Loan Fest, launched by Bajaj Finance, you get the opportunity to avail yourself of a gold loan in India at competitive interest rates. The loan amount ranges from ₹5,000 to ₹2 crore, catering to various financial needs. Additionally, the loan fest ensures quick disbursal and easy application processing, empowering you to make well-informed financial decisions.

Why consider a gold loan in India? A gold loan in India has gained immense popularity due to its user-friendly features and benefits. Here are some key benefits of gold loan offered by Bajaj Finance:

Quick disbursal – Gold loans require minimal documentation, ensuring approval and disbursal within 24 hours.*

– Gold loans require minimal documentation, ensuring approval and disbursal within 24 hours.* Flexible loan amounts – Borrowers can access funds based on the gold’s value, with loan amounts ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore to manage various expenses.

– Borrowers can access funds based on the gold’s value, with loan amounts ranging from Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 2 crore to manage various expenses. Competitive interest rates – Since gold loans are secured, they often come with lower interest rates than unsecured loans.

– Since gold loans are secured, they often come with lower interest rates than unsecured loans. Multiple repayment options – Depending on the lender, borrowers can choose repayment structures such as monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payments, with the principal or any pending interest due to be paid at loan maturity.

– Depending on the lender, borrowers can choose repayment structures such as monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or annual interest payments, with the principal or any pending interest due to be paid at loan maturity. Security of pledged gold – Reputable lenders ensure that pledged gold is stored securely in high-safety vaults. How to maximise your gold loan benefits? To make the most of a gold loan, careful financial planning is essential. Here are some key factors to consider:

1. Use a gold loan calculator A gold loan calculator helps estimate the loan amount, interest rates, and repayment schedules before applying. By entering details like gold purity and weight, borrowers can get an approximate loan value, ensuring informed financial decisions.

2. Monitor gold prices before applying Gold prices fluctuate daily, impacting the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio. Keeping track of current gold rates ensures borrowers pledge their gold when rates are higher, allowing them to access maximum funding. To check the latest gold rates, you can refer to the Gold Rate in India page on Bajaj Finserv website.

3. Choose the right loan tenure A shorter tenure may result in lower interest costs, whereas a longer tenure offers more flexibility in repayments. Borrowers should assess their financial goals before selecting a repayment plan.

4. Understand repayment options Lenders offer different repayment structures, including:

Paying only interest throughout the tenure and repaying the principal at maturity.

Opting for EMI-based repayments covering both interest and principal.

Making partial payments towards the loan to reduce the outstanding amount. 5. Compare lenders for the best terms Various banks and NBFCs offer gold loans with different terms and interest rates. Comparing multiple lenders ensures that borrowers secure the most favourable terms suited to their financial needs.

Conclusion A gold loan remains one of the most efficient ways to access funds without selling assets. By carefully assessing loan tenures, repayment structures, and current gold prices, borrowers can maximise their benefits. Financial institutions and NBFCs offer different gold loan schemes, making it essential to research and choose a lender that aligns with specific requirements. By using the gold loan calculator and monitoring the today gold rate in Kolkata, you can plan your loan efficiently and make the most of this financial opportunity.

Whether used for business expansion, medical emergencies, or personal investments, a well-planned gold loan can serve as a strategic financial tool. Borrowers should utilise available tools like gold loan calculators and evaluate their repayment capacity to ensure a smooth borrowing experience.

*T&C Apply