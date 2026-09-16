Baltej Pannu opposes Chandigarh health rules draft, says Punjab’s share may fall

AAP Punjab media in-charge Baltej Pannu on Wednesday strongly opposed the draft Chandigarh Health Service Rules 2026, claiming that the proposed changes could reduce Punjab’s established share in Chandigarh’s medical services. He demanded an immediate review of the draft by the Centre and called for safeguards to protect Punjab’s rights.

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Proposed recruitment changes and Punjab’s share In a statement, Pannu said the existing arrangement between Punjab and Haryana followed a 60:40 formula, under which Punjab received 60% of the share and Haryana 40%. He alleged that the proposed rules would change the distribution by placing 40% of medical officers under direct recruitment to the Union Territory cadre.

The remaining 60% would be divided between Punjab and Haryana, according to Pannu. He said the resulting arrangement would reduce Punjab’s share to approximately 36%.

Pannu argued that the issue extended beyond recruitment procedures and directly concerned Punjab’s rights in Chandigarh. He said Chandigarh was Punjab’s capital and had been built by displacing villages in Punjab. According to him, arrangements established during the reorganisation of Punjab should not be altered in a way that progressively reduces the state’s share.

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“This is not merely a change in recruitment rules,” Pannu said, describing the proposal as a matter of concern for Punjab’s established position.

AAP questions BJP’s position, seeks Centre’s review Pannu described the proposed changes as part of what he characterised as a broader process of weakening Punjab’s rights. He referred to the removal of Sikh syllabus from Panjab University and alleged that the medical cadre in Chandigarh was now facing similar changes.

He also questioned the BJP’s political position, pointing to its stated intention to form a government in Punjab while alleging that the state’s rights were being reduced. “If the BJP genuinely wants to serve Punjab, why is Punjab’s established share being reduced in Chandigarh?” he asked.

Pannu said the 60:40 arrangement between Punjab and Haryana should remain protected. He opposed the introduction of a separate UT cadre if it resulted in dilution of Punjab’s share.

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Calling for serious intervention, he urged the Centre to review the draft rules and ensure that the rights and arrangements arising from Punjab’s reorganisation were not undermined. Pannu said Punjab could not be expected to remain silent while its share in Chandigarh was reduced one issue at a time.

The statement focused on the proposed changes to the medical recruitment framework and their implications for the distribution of posts between the two states. Pannu reiterated that the Centre should examine the draft and protect the existing arrangement.