Banbasa to get regular halt for Achhnera-Tanakpur Express after rail ministry approval

The Union Railways Ministry has approved a regular halt for Train Nos. 15093/15094 Achhnera-Tanakpur Express at Banbasa railway station in Uttarakhand, following a request made by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to an official statement issued on Thursday.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw conveyed the approval to the chief minister through an official communication, the statement said. The decision has been taken keeping public convenience in mind and will provide a scheduled stop for the train at Banbasa station.

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Approval follows state government's request According to the statement, the chief minister had recommended that the train be given a regular halt at Banbasa to improve connectivity for residents of the border region and nearby areas.

The Railways Ministry accepted the proposal and approved the stoppage. However, the statement did not specify the date from which the halt will become operational or whether revised timings have been issued.

Banbasa, located in Champawat district near the India-Nepal border, serves as an important transit point for passengers travelling to various parts of the Kumaon region.

State says connectivity and local travel will improve Responding to the decision, Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the request.

The chief minister said the additional halt would benefit residents of the border region, traders, students, families of defence personnel and pilgrims by making rail travel more accessible.

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According to the state government, the stoppage is expected to strengthen rail connectivity in the Kumaon region and improve travel convenience for local passengers who currently depend on nearby stations for boarding the train.

The statement added that better rail access could also support movement of people and goods in the area by providing an additional boarding and deboarding point on the route.

No further operational details were announced by the Railways Ministry in the statement.