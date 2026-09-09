Bandhan Group launches Bandhan Kaamyabi Ka Campaign, unveiling the next chapter of its growth journey

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Bandhan Group unveiled "Bandhan Kaamyabi Ka", a new brand campaign that marks the next phase of its evolution as an integrated financial services group. While the campaign coincides with Bandhan's 25-year journey, its focus is firmly on the future, bringing together the Group's diverse businesses under one unified identity and reinforcing its vision of becoming a lifelong financial partner for individuals, families and businesses across every stage of their financial journey.

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Built around the thought "25 saal se aapki har kaamyabi ke peeche ek Bandhan hota hai," the campaign celebrates the role trusted financial institutions play in enabling life's biggest milestones. Whether it is earning a first salary, buying a home, securing a family's future, building wealth or growing a business, Bandhan believes every success is strengthened by the confidence, trust and financial support that stand behind it.

Having built a strong legacy of financial inclusion over the past 25 years, Bandhan is now entering its next phase of growth with a sharper focus on creating a future-ready financial ecosystem. As customer expectations evolve and financial needs become increasingly interconnected, the Group aims to deliver more integrated, technology-enabled and customer-centric solutions that support every stage of financial progress. The campaign reflects this evolution from being recognised for individual businesses to being known as one diversified financial services group committed to empowering India's aspirations.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chandra Shekhar Ghosh, Chairman, Bandhan Group, said "Bandhan's journey has always been guided by a simple belief that access to the right financial support can transform lives. While we are proud of what we have built over the last twenty-five years, we are even more excited about the opportunities ahead. As we enter the next phase of our journey, our focus is on strengthening Bandhan as a unified financial services group that continues to support the evolving aspirations of millions of Indians."

Arvind Agarwal, Managing Director, Bandhan Group, added "Our businesses today address different financial needs, but they are united by one purpose of helping customers move forward with confidence. 'Bandhan Kaamyabi Ka' is more than a brand campaign; it is an expression of who we are becoming as a Group. It brings together the full strength of the Bandhan ecosystem under one identity and reflects our vision of building a future-ready financial services platform that supports customers through every stage of their financial journey."

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Watch the campaign video here

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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