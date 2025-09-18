Bandhan Life Reports 99.73% Claim Settlement Ratio, Setting Industry Benchmark for Reliability

Kolkata, September 18, 2025 – Bandhan Life Insurance, the life insurance arm of Bandhan Group, reported a claim settlement ratio of 99.73% for the fiscal year 2024-2025, positioning itself as one of the most dependable insurers in the country. This figure represents the proportion of claims paid out to policyholders' families and serves as a critical indicator of a company’s commitment to ensuring their financial security.

“Our objective has always been to create a seamless and empathetic claims process,” said Satishwar B., MD & CEO of Bandhan Life Insurance. “We have consistently maintained a high claim settlement ratio — last year it was 99.66% and this year it has gone up to 99.73%. This achievement reflects our robust operational efficiency and, more importantly, our unwavering commitment to being there for families in their time of greatest need.”

For consumers, the Claim Settlement Ratio is an important factor to consider after assessing their own coverage needs. "While a smooth buying experience and competitive premiums are important, we urge consumers to look deeper at an insurer's ability to honour claims quickly and fairly," Satishwar added.

This announcement comes at a time when prospective buyers are increasingly looking beyond advertised benefits to assess insurer's performance, the claim settlement ratio has emerged as a decisive factor in purchase decisions. Bandhan Life’s consistently high claim settlement performance further reinforces its position as a trusted name in life insurance.

Alongside this achievement, Bandhan Life has expanded its bouquet of products over the year. The company launched several new products across par, non-par, ULIP like iInvest Advantage, annuity, and term insurance with return of premium categories — all designed to cater to a wide range of financial goals and life stages.

This focus on innovation and customer-centricity aligns with Bandhan Life’s mission of making insurance more accessible, relevant, and impactful for Emerging India.

With nearly 95% of India’s population still underinsured, Bandhan Life is committed to closing the protection gap. Guided by the promise of “Bharat ki Udaan, Bandhan Se,” the company is leveraging state-of-the-art technology and simplified processes to reach more Indians with affordable, easy-to-understand insurance solutions.

