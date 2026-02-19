Bangladesh bars SpiceJet from using its airspace over dues; airline says working for early resolution

New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Bangladesh has barred SpiceJet from using its airspace as the budget carrier is yet to repay pending dues, according to sources.

With the Bangladesh airspace not being available, the airline is taking longer routes for some of its flights from Kolkata, including to Guwahati.

When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson on Thursday said the airline was in regular dialogue with the relevant authorities on operational and procedural matters, including navigation-related charges.

"These are routine industry issues and we are working constructively towards an early resolution. Our flight operations remain unaffected, and we continue to operate our scheduled services in line with regulatory requirements," the spokesperson said in a statement.

While specific details were not disclosed, the sources said Bangladesh has banned the airline from using its airspace due to non-payment of dues.

Details about the nature of dues could not be immediately ascertained.

An email sent to the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) seeking comments on the issue did not elicit any immediate response.

Data from Flightradar24.com on Thursday showed that SpiceJet's flights from Kolkata to Guwahati and Imphal were not using the Bangladesh airspace, and were taking longer routes to the destinations.

In afternoon trade, shares of SpiceJet were trading nearly 1 per cent lower at ₹16.81 apiece on the BSE.

Last week, SpiceJet reported a loss of ₹269.27 crore in the three months ended December 2025 as higher costs and one-time expenses took a toll on the budget carrier's bottom line.