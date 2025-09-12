Bangladesh brace for stern Sri Lanka test after smooth start

Abu Dhabi, Sep 12 (PTI) Buoyed by a comfortable win over Hong Kong, Bangladesh will face a far sterner test when they take on six-time champions Sri Lanka in a Group B clash of the Asia Cup here on Friday, a contest that could go a long way in deciding the fate of the tough group.

Chasing an elusive Asia Cup title, Bangladesh's campaign got off to a steady start as skipper Litton Das struck a composed 59 in a seven-wicket win over Hong Kong on Wednesday.

While the margin of victory was convincing, the performance exposed a few areas of concern, particularly in bowling, with pacer Taskin Ahmed and leg-spinner Rishad Hossain going for runs despite picking wickets.

Against Sri Lanka, however, Bangladesh cannot afford the same lapses.

The islanders, led by Charith Asalanka, have quietly built a formidable unit combining top-order solidity with middle-order power and a spin attack tailor-made for UAE conditions.

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis and Kusal Perera provide stability at the top, while Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka and Kamindu Mendis add depth and finishing ability.

Sri Lanka have also recalled middle-order batter Janith Liyanage, handing him a T20I return after three years.

The 30-year-old, who struck a match-winning 70 not out in the recent ODI series in Zimbabwe, adds depth to their seam-bowling all-rounder options alongside Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne.

The squad is further boosted by the comeback of star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga, who has recovered from a hamstring injury.

On slow UAE pitches, Sri Lanka's spin attack in Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana and Dunith Wellalage could prove effective, while slingy pacer Matheesha Pathirana offers variety with the ball.

With six Asia Cup titles already in their cabinet, Sri Lanka carry pedigree and experience of winning in these conditions.

Bangladesh, for their part, will look to Litton and Hridoy to continue their batting form while hoping Mustafizur Rahman is used more proactively with the new ball.

With Afghanistan (4.700) way ahead on net run rate against Bangladesh (1.001), Friday's clash assumes greater significance as only two teams can progress from the group, and the NRR could yet prove decisive if three teams end up on same points.

In such a scenario, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka now carry the added pressure of not just winning, but winning handsomely to keep qualification in their own hands.

"We could have finished the game earlier but we stuck to the demand of the situation. Our mentality is to always win," Hridoy said after the match, defending Bangladesh's cautious chase.

"We want to beat Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, so run-rate isn't what we are worried about at this stage. We don't want to complicate matters so early in the tournament,” he added.

Hridoy also admitted the slow track made batting tricky. "The ball was gripping. We are not used to playing on this type of wicket but we adapted well," he said.

Teams (from)

Bangladesh: Litton Das (c), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Saif Hassan, Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Shamim Hossain, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Shaif Uddin.

Sri Lanka: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana.