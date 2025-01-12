Bangladesh eases visa process for Pakistanis

Lahore, Jan 12 (PTI) The interim government in Bangladesh has simplified the visa process for Pakistanis to further strengthen trade and economic relations. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The present government had removed the need for clearance from Dhaka for Pakistani heads of missions while issuing visas, Bangladesh High Commissioner to Pakistan Iqbal Hussain told the business co­­mmunity here at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Saturday.

Dawn News reported that Hussain said increasing trade and investment between the two countries must be a top priority to move forward.

Hussain said the interim government headed by Chief Adviser Mohammad Yunus is eager to improve relations with Pakistan, which have been less than satisfactory over the past decade.

He said Bangladesh with its population of 180 million represents a significant consumer market that Pakistan has the potential to tap.

The diplomat said the trade potential between the two countries remains largely untapped, and Pakistan can capitalise on it.

He also mentioned the chief adviser's efforts for regional cooperation and called for greater collaboration between South Asian countries.

He stressed the importance of revitalising the South Asian As­­sociation for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) to enhance regional trade and cooperation.

Despite growing regional cooperation globally, South Asia still faces challenges which require collective efforts to overcome.

The High Commissioner said it was the responsibility of both countries to create opportunities for the current generation and remove obstacles to mutual trade and cooperation.

He also reflected on the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic and how it underscored the importance of international cooperation, saying: “It is essential to recognise that nations must collaborate in times of crisis to keep trade flowing smoothly."