Bangladesh spinners ready to test out-of-form New Zealand on tricky Guwahati track

Guwahati, Oct 9 (PTI) Former champions New Zealand will have their backs to the wall when they take on a confident and spin-heavy Bangladesh in a crucial ICC Women's World ODI Cup group match at the ACA Barsapara Stadium, here on Friday.

While New Zealand are yet to open their account after two successive defeats, Bangladesh will eye a second win from three matches that would consolidate their position in the top-four.

The White Ferns, who were champions in 2000, are staring at an early exit if there is a third straight loss.

Bangladesh's well-rounded spin attack has been their biggest weapon so far and on the slow and dry Guwahati surface has offered turn as the game progresses. They would look to bounce back from their defeat against England here.

Their spin quartet, led by vice-captain and left-arm orthodox Nahida Akter has tormented batters with variety and control.

Nahida, now Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker across formats, will once again be central to their plans against a New Zealand batting unit that has faltered against spin.

Supporting her will be leg-break bowlers Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan, who also chipped in with useful runs down the order against England, while 18-year-old leg-spinner Shorna Akter has been a revelation, returning sensational figures of 3/5 from 3.3 overs in their thumping win over Pakistan.

At the top, pacer Marufa Akter, who impressed with 2/31 against Pakistan, is expected to make use of the new ball and generate early swing.

Her ability to generate sharp pace could test the struggling New Zealand openers who have failed to open their account together. Veteran Suzie Bates has endured successive ducks.

Bangladesh stunned Pakistan with a commanding seven-wicket win after skittling them for just 129, showing both discipline with the ball and composure in the chase.

However, their batting remains a concern, with captain Nigar Sultana still trying to find the right combination.

The team has experimented with its order -- Sharmin Akter was promoted to open in the last match but the move backfired as Bangladesh folded for 178 in 49.4 overs against England.

Rubia Hyder's half-century against Pakistan was a positive sign, but the middle order has lacked consistency and depth.

For New Zealand, nothing short of a turnaround will do.

They began the tournament with promise but have failed to capitalise on starts, losing from strong positions.

Against South Africa, they slumped from 101 for 2 to 231 all out, undone by left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba's match-turning 4/40.

Captain Sophie Devine remains the side's lone pillar, leading from the front with scores of 112 and 85 while also contributing with her medium pace.

Brooke Halliday has provided support in the middle order, but the rest of the lineup has struggled for form.

Veteran opener Suzie Bates, with two successive ducks and poor returns in the warm-ups, is under pressure to rediscover her touch, while Georgia Plimmer has been scratchy at the top, unable to rotate the strike effectively.

The White Ferns will look to put runs on the board, preferably in excess of 250 if they bat first, to give their bowlers something to defend against an inexperienced Bangladesh batting.

The pitch has tested batters in three matches here so far, demanding application and patience.

India had to grind hard for their match-winning 269/8 against Sri Lanka in the opener, while the last two fixtures here saw South Africa collapse for 69 against England and Bangladesh fold for 178.

Teams (from)

=========

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter, Farzana Haque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akter Supta, Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Fahima Khatun, Rabeya Khan, Marufa Akter, Fariha Islam Trisna, Shanjida Akther Maghla, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter.

New Zealand: Sophie Devine (c), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Flora Devonshire, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bree Illing, Polly Inglis, Bella James, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Georgia Plimmer, Lea Tahuhu.