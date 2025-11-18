BankBazaar Secures Investment from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited for Growth.

October 31, 2025 | Chennai —BankBazaar, India’s leading credit tracking and co-branded credit card platform, announced today that it has successfully secured INR 20 Crore in funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited (HMVL), facilitated by its strategic investment arm HT AdVentures.

This investment comes on the heels of it’s FY25 performance, where BankBazaar reported:

- Operating revenue of ₹250 crore, up from ₹188 crore in FY24

- Adjusted EBITDA Profit of ₹4 crore, marking profitability

- Recurring revenue of ₹210 crore, driven by its co-branded credit card business

"FY25 marked a defining phase in our journey," said Adhil Shetty, Founder & CEO of BankBazaar. "We not only achieved profitability but also built a robust recurring revenue engine with a 121% CAGR over the last two years. This investment from HMVL strengthens our ability to scale faster, deepen partnerships, and expand access to regulated credit across India."

BankBazaar’s co-branded credit card business continues to be the growth engine, generating predictable, high-margin revenue streams. The company is also foraying into gold loans in partnership with Muthoot Finance, personal loans with leading NBFCs, and subscription-based credit score improvement advisory further diversifying its portfolio.

"BankBazaar has demonstrated strong execution and a clear vision in India’s fast-evolving fintech landscape," said Anirudh Singhal, Head of HT AdVentures. "We believe they are well-positioned for the next phase of growth and are excited to support their journey."

With ₹75 crore now raised in its Series D2 round, BankBazaar is emerging as an exciting investment opportunity for investors focused on asset light and profitable fintech platforms. The company plans to expand partnerships in FY26 to include India’s top private credit cards issuing banks, public sector and small finance banks. Looking ahead and as part of this investment round, BankBazaar is investing in AI-powered credit insights and personalized financial journeys, setting the stage for a smarter, more inclusive future in fintech.

About BankBazaar

Founded in 2008, BankBazaar empowers over 70 million users to track credit profiles and access premium financial tools. Backed by global investors like Amazon, Experian, Eight Roads, Peak XV, and Walden International, the company is on a mission to democratize credit access in India.

About HT AdVentures

HT AdVentures, the strategic investment arm of HT Media Group, partners with startups to accelerate growth and unlock brand value across Print, Digital, Social, Radio, Podcast, and On-ground platforms.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.