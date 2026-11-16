Banking for the World: Can Indian Lenders Lead, Not Just Catch Up?

This episode of India for the World looks at Indian banking from both sides of the mirror: what the sector can learn from the world, and what the world could learn from India.

Not long ago, Indian banking was weighed down by the twin balance sheet problem. Today, bad loans are at decade lows, capital levels are strong, and credit is growing at around 18%. The bigger question now is whether banks can maintain that discipline while taking on new risks, investing in AI and technology, and competing on a global stage.

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Hosted by Shayan Ghosh, Banking and Financial Services Editor at Mint, the episode features Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO of Axis Bank, and Pranay Mehrotra, Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG. Together, they discuss how Indian banks can stay disciplined at the top of the credit cycle, embrace AI beyond cost savings, and turn India's digital banking strengths into a global advantage.

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Important Takeaways from the Episode Indian bank balance sheets are at their strongest ever, backed by the IBC, tighter provisioning norms, and a stronger regulatory and legal framework

The real test of risk management comes at the top of the credit cycle

Indian banks need to add forward-looking foresight to their existing oversight, and shift tech spending from "run the bank" to meaningful innovation

AI in Indian banking has moved from pilots to organisation-wide transformation, with a focus on growth rather than just cost

India's low-cost banking model and digital public infrastructure go well beyond UPI, but sovereign systems and local adoption could limit how widely India's technology is adopted globally Clean Books, Hard Questions Shayan opened with the obvious question. After years of cleaning up, how do Indian banks make sure the old mistakes don't come back?

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Amitabh Chaudhry credited a complete overhaul of the system over the last decade. The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, stricter provisioning norms, and RBI frameworks on loan evergreening and NPA recognition have changed how banks operate. Promoters have also received a clear message: they need to put in their own equity, and anyone who commits fraud or takes money out of the system risks losing access to bank credit, losing their assets, and even going to jail.

But he was clear that strong books are no reason to relax. "We are in the business of taking risks," he said. The goal is to take the right kind of risk. In his view, the hardest decisions come when things are going well. "Banks are tested at the top of the cycle, not at the bottom of the cycle," he noted, because at the bottom everyone does the same thing.

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When Shayan pointed out that credit growth is now at 18 per cent, Chaudhry agreed that this is exactly the time to ask uncomfortable questions. Infrastructure is attracting heavy lending again, just as it did before the last bad loan crisis. While the models and structures are different and promoters are putting in more equity, banks still need to ask whether they truly understand the risks in the opportunities in front of them.

What Indian Banks Can Learn from the World Shayan turned to Pranay Mehrotra for the global view. Mehrotra highlighted three areas.

The first is foresight. Indian banks are good at reading past data and current events. Some global players have gone further and built risk capabilities that look ahead. He gave the example of erratic, unevenly spread monsoons. The question is whether banks can spot where stress is likely to build before it shows up in the data, and AI now makes it possible to pull signals from many different sources.

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The second is technology spending. On average, Mehrotra said, Indian banks could invest more in tech and AI, and too much of what they do spend goes into "run the bank" work rather than innovation that opens up new growth.

The third is digital specialists. He pointed to Nubank in Latin America, which has over 100 million customers and a cost-to-income ratio below 30 per cent, along with Revolut and Monzo in Europe. With a large, AI-native Gen Z population, India has room for similar models, adapted to local regulations.

Shayan asked whether Indian regulators would allow this, given that even Revolut does not hold a banking license in India. Chaudhry's view was that the regulator isn't standing in anyone's way. A licensed bank can choose to operate as digitally as it wants, as long as it follows the digital banking guidelines. A fully digital bank might face some additional requirements, such as liquidity coverage, but he does not expect a separate license category for digital-only banks anytime soon. In his words, there is "enough scope for innovation" within the current framework.

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AI: Real Progress, Hard Grind Shayan then asked both guests whether Indian banks are doing anything meaningful with AI, or simply relabelling what they did with machine learning.

Amitabh Chaudhry admitted that US banks spend far more, given their scale and profitability. At Axis Bank, the last 12 to 18 months were about wide experimentation and spreading awareness inside the bank. The next phase is about using AI to meaningfully change domains, businesses, and business models, supported by centres of excellence. The upside is large: new revenue, customers served at costs that were not viable before, and better efficiency. "But it is a hard grind," he said. Like any large IT transformation, early wins come quickly, while full value takes a lot of work.

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Mehrotra was upbeat about where India stands and how Indian banks are adopting AI. He said the way Indian banks are using AI in collections, and redesigning credit processes to cut turnaround time, is ahead of a number of global institutions. Eighteen months ago he would have called the sector behind the curve. Now the pace has picked up sharply. Indian banks have also realised that AI is more about people than technology, since employees have to actually adopt it for it to deliver value. And it is no longer a set of pilots. "It's not just AI for cost," he said. "In the Indian context, it's about AI for growth."

The Cost Question On the rising cost of AI, Chaudhry was direct. AI is priced in dollars everywhere, and while providers may offer India lower prices at first, model prices change too often to plan around. That makes the return on investment hard to calculate. Banks have to build their systems in a way that keeps costs under control.

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He added that the difficulty itself could become an advantage. Indian banks have different systems, customers, and regulations, so nothing can simply be bought off the shelf. "If you can wade through all this successfully," he said, that can become "a big moat." Axis is investing ahead of the curve for exactly that reason.

Cyber Risk in the Age of AI Shayan raised the RBI's concern about AI-led cyber attacks and its request for board-approved plans from banks. Chaudhry cited a recent survey in which cyber attacks ranked as the biggest risk for the next 12 months, with 84 per cent of respondents still at an early stage of preparing for AI-driven attacks. The window to respond is shrinking fast. He also said India is slightly behind because it does not get access to the latest frontier models as quickly as some other countries, though the government is in talks with global AI companies about this.

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Mehrotra added two points. Banks need resilience not just inside their own walls but across their partners, since a compromised partner can expose the bank too. And this is one area where the industry should collaborate and find ways to limit the risk vector by learning from each other. Chaudhry closed the topic by describing Axis Bank's work on AI governance. They have been in the process of building a dedicated governance team to monitor how AI agents perform across the bank and watch what others are doing in this space on a constant basis.

More Than UPI In the final segment, Shayan asked whether UPI is the only thing Indian banking has to show the world.

Chaudhry said there is much more. India can run banking at a cost that is perhaps unmatched globally, and Jan Dhan accounts are the clearest example: they operate at massive scale on very small balances and still stay profitable. That kind of model could work in many less developed economies. He also pointed to digital KYC, the Account Aggregator framework, and the Unified Lending Interface (ULI), which can enable lenders to access government-provided documents and data in ways that were not possible before.

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He was realistic about global adoption, though. Large countries want their own sovereign payment systems for risk reasons. Even where UPI has gone abroad, local users mostly rely on their own apps. For now, he said, India's digital infrastructure can help Indians manage payments and access financial services overseas. Whether other countries will adopt Indian technology and pay for it is far less certain, as many countries may be reluctant to rely on another country's financial infrastructure.

The Road Ahead Indian banking has repaired its foundations, built a digital infrastructure stack that the speakers described as a global exemplar, and started using AI at real scale. The next challenge is to maintain discipline while the sector is growing: asking hard questions at the top of the cycle, spending on innovation rather than maintenance, and building the governance needed to manage new risks. India may not export its banking stack wholesale, but in low-cost operations, digital public infrastructure, and the way AI is being deployed on the ground, it increasingly has lessons for the world, not just lessons to learn from it.

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Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.

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