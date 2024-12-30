India’s rapidly growing mortgage-focused fintech company, BASIC Home Loan aims to expand its referral agent network from 15,000 to 50,000 by December 2025, developing employment opportunities for graduates and professionals across the country.

While speaking at Huddle 2024, an annual agent event held in Delhi and Mumbai, Atul Monga, Co-Founder and CEO of BASIC Home Loan, said, “FY2025 has been an amazing year for us in which we will more than double our annual disbursements. We now aim to triple our agent network to 50,000 by December 2025 while continuing to make homeownership accessible for all.”

“Our partnerships are the backbone of our success. Huddle 2024 reaffirmed our dedication to innovation and inclusivity in the mortgage industry, celebrating the people who make our vision a reality,” added Monga at the event.

The company’s referral agent network, called the BASIC Brigade, has increased significantly from 10,000 agents in December 2023 to 15,000 in December 2024. BASIC Home Loan is all set to achieve loan disbursals of Rs. 15,000 crore in FY2025, a growth of 2.5x from the previous year.

The annual event ‘Huddle 2024’ celebrated the achievements of BASIC’s advisors, with special appreciation for top performers during December 2023 and January–February 2024. The event was attended by several senior bank officials from the top financial institutions, such as TATA Housing, Sammaan Capital, DMI HFC, IIFL Home Loan, Easy Home Finance and Clix Capital.

Also, the fintech company launched the 2025 edition of its flagship ‘Maha Mortgage Months Contest’ for its Brigade network. Their outstanding achievements were honoured across several categories, including the highest number of referrals by an agent, business conversions and length of service.

About BASIC Home Loan Founded in 2020, BASIC Home Loan is a fintech company which aims to help India achieve its ‘Housing for All’ ambition. The company is expanding India’s largest online brokerage for mortgages, making home loans accessible and affordable through doorstep accomplishment for low- to middle-income households in tier-2 and -3 cities. Currently, BASIC comes with a network of 15,000+ agents, a presence in 650 districts and 95+ financing partners.

BASIC Home Loan processes loan applications worth over $1 billion every month. The company is funded by notable investors, including ace stock market investor Ashish Kacholia, Bertelsmann India Investment, CE-Ventures, Nikhil Kamath’s Gruhas, Picus Capital, Venture Catalysts, 9Unicorns, Earlsfield Capital, Good Capital, Dexter Angels, IIM Indore Alumni Angel Fund and CommsCredible Venture Fund.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.