“Bastar’s Prosperity Will Script the Bright Future of Chhattisgarh” – CM Vishnu Deo Sai

Addressing the Chhattisgarh Investor Connect programme in Jagdalpur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai declared that Bastar is poised to become the axis of a developed Chhattisgarh. “With courage and determination, our brave security forces and the people of Bastar confronted Maoism, and today Bastar is moving forward to script a golden chapter of investment,” he said.

The CM noted that the event followed international editions in Tokyo, Osaka, and Seoul. “This is the era of bullet train speed, and keeping pace with it, we have framed a new industrial policy to build a Developed India – Developed Chhattisgarh,” he added.

Industrial Policy 2024–30: Over ₹ 6.65 lakh crore proposals have already been received since its launch.

6.65 lakh crore proposals have already been received since its launch. More than 350 reforms have been rolled out under Ease and Speed of Doing Business.

Special incentives target sectors including IT, AI, pharma, textiles, electronics, green energy, and tourism.

Projects investing ₹ 1,000 crore+ or creating 1,000+ jobs will receive additional subsidies. Infrastructure expansion: Bastar is seeing an expressway to Visakhapatnam, the Raoghat–Jagdalpur rail line, airport upgrades, Bodhghat project approvals, and mobile tower installations. New industrial areas have been established in Jagdalpur, Kanker, Dantewada, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma, and Bijapur.

Inclusive incentives: 88% of Bastar’s blocks are categorised as Group-3, entitling investors to maximum benefits. SC/ST entrepreneurs and units hiring surrendered Naxals are eligible for additional subsidies, including a 40% wage subsidy for a period of five years.

Tourism & skill development: Tourism has been accorded industry status, with subsidies up to 45% for hotels, eco-tourism, and wellness projects. Skill Development Centres are being established across all 32 blocks, aligned with both core and emerging industries.

Investor confidence: Commerce & Industries Minister Lakhan Lal Dewangan reported investment proposals worth ₹6.95 lakh crore so far. Deputy CM Vijay Sharma highlighted new projects in Bijapur and said the policy has gained global recognition.

Certificates of incentive were distributed for 34 new industries, while NMDC showcased its role in Chhattisgarh’s industrial and social development.