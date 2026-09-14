Bathinda youth run draws 20,000, gives boost to Punjab’s anti-drug campaign

Punjab’s youth delivered a strong message against drugs and in favour of sports as nearly 20,000 youngsters and players participated in Youth Run Punjab-2026 in Bathinda on Sunday. The event boosted Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign and showcased a Charda Punjab, Khed’da Punjab and Bhajda Punjab.

Children, youngsters, women and senior citizens participated enthusiastically. Winners received cash prizes of up to ₹11,000, while all participants received T-shirts and participation medals.

Kejriwal hails youth participation AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal praised the response on X, saying this was the new Punjab, where lost hope had returned and the spark among youth was visible. He said that with support from the Punjab government, young people were taking the lead in fighting the drug menace.

CM Bhagwant Singh Mann’s OSD Rajbir Singh Ghuman said the marathon was organised under the directions of Mann and Kejriwal. He said it was the third marathon in the series, which was launched from Mohali, and Bathinda had witnessed participation from nearly 20,000 people.

Ghuman said people from all ages and walks of life joined with enthusiasm, demonstrating their interest in sports and fitness. He congratulated Bathinda residents for the overwhelming response and said the participation had set a new target for upcoming marathons in Patiala and Ludhiana.

‘Charda Punjab’ counters ‘Udta Punjab’ Taking aim at narratives that have portrayed Punjab negatively, Ghuman said the massive participation gave a befitting response to the “Udta Punjab” narrative. He said the message from the event was “Charda Punjab, Khed’da Punjab and Bhajda Punjab – Rangla Punjab”.

He stressed that participation was completely organic, with people registering and coming on their own. According to Ghuman, the turnout clearly sent a strong message that Punjab was moving towards sports, fitness and a drug-free future.

He said such events would continue across Punjab and appealed to people to support the initiative and encourage youngsters to choose sports and fitness over drugs.

The Bathinda event brought together residents and reinforced the central message of the ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ campaign. Organisers said the response reflected growing enthusiasm among Punjab’s youth for healthier lifestyles.

The run sought to strengthen public participation in the campaign against drugs by encouraging youngsters to adopt sports and fitness. Ghuman said the response would provide momentum to the next marathons in Patiala and Ludhiana.