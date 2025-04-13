Bayern spurns chance to go 8 points clear in Bundesliga as Dortmund draws ''Klassiker'' 2-2

Berlin, Apr 13 (AP) Borussia Dortmund prevented Bayern Munich from going eight points clear in the Bundesliga by fighting back for a 2-2 draw in “der Klassiker.”

Bayern was on course to start thinking of title celebrations as substitutes Serge Gnabry and Raphaël Guerreiro both scored within four minutes of each other to cancel out Maximilian Beier's opener for Dortmund after the break.

But Dortmund defender Waldemar Anton equalized on a rebound in the 75th after Jonas Urbig saved Serhou Guirassy's acrobatic effort.

Harry Kane missed a big chance for Bayern, though he wasn't the only one as Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel had a busy match.

“A game of missed opportunities,” said Thomas Müller after making a rare start for Bayern.

The 35-year-old Müller captained the side and was pushed onto the field by teammates before the match to receive fans' applause after the club announced last week that his contract won't be renewed at the end of the season.

The draw stopped Bayern from capitalizing on defending champion Bayer Leverkusen's 0-0 draw with Union Berlin earlier, as the Bavarian powerhouse stayed six points clear at the top with five rounds remaining.

It's just a little bump for Bayern, which next needs to come from a goal behind at Inter Milan in the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal on Wednesday. Munich is hosting the final in May.

LEVERKUSEN ALSO DROPS POINTS

Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz returned after five weeks out but could not inspire his team to pick up anything more than a scoreless draw against Union.

Wirtz couldn't return soon enough for Leverkusen, which was knocked out of the Champions League – by Bayern – and the German Cup – by third-division Arminia Bielefeld – while the 21-year-old player recovered from an ankle injury.

Leverkusen coach Xabi Alonso sent him on in the 57th minute and he made an immediate impact, setting up a chance for Exequiel Palacios.

Union forward David Preu was booked on his Bundesliga debut for a bad challenge on Wirtz's ankle in the 83rd. Wirtz carried on and remained central to all of the home team's attacking play.

Union goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow was alert to a Wirtz cross before Granit Xhaka fired Leverkusen's last chance over from a free kick.

“We've dropped too many points at home. I don't know why,” said Leverkusen goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky, whose side completed an unprecedented unbeaten league and cup double last season. “As of now, we're a point closer (to Bayern) but of course we'd hoped it would be three.”

Union's fifth straight game without defeat handed the initiative to Bayern.

“It's difficult now, but the way I know Leverkusen, they'll finish the season well. You never know in football,” Union captain Christopher Trimmel said of Leverkusen's title chances.