BBMP unveils ₹19,930 cr budget for 2025-26

Bengaluru, Mar 29 (PTI) The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday presented its budget for 2025-26, prepared under the "Brand Bengaluru" concept, with an outlay of about ₹19,930 crore—an almost 50 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year, officials said.

The budget proposes to collect a solid waste management user fee along with property tax from the year 2025-26.

Presented by BBMP Special Commissioner (Finance) Dr Harish Kumar K, the major portion of the budget—about 65 per cent, amounting to ₹12,952.20 crore—has been allocated for development works.

This was the fifth consecutive budget presented in the absence of an elected body. BBMP Administrator S R Umashankar and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath were present during the budget presentation.

"For the first time, BBMP has presented a budget of this scale. Last year, our budget was ₹13,408 crore; this time, it has increased by ₹6,521.15 crore to ₹19,930.64 crore—an almost 50 per cent rise from last year. This was possible because the Karnataka government has provided an additional grant of ₹4,000 crore," Umashankar told reporters after the budget presentation.

In his budget speech, Harish Kumar stated that the total expenditure for 2025-26 would be ₹19,927.08 crore, with a surplus of ₹3.56 crore.

"The BBMP's 2025-26 budget, prepared under the 'Brand Bengaluru' concept, incorporates key initiatives and allocations. In 2025-26, BBMP’s total receipts will be ₹19,930.64 crore, comprising an opening balance of ₹2.53 crore, revenue from its resources of ₹11,149.17 crore, and Central and State Government grants of ₹8,778.94 crore," he said.

Operation and maintenance expenses account for 10 percent of the total budget at ₹1,968.70 crore, while 9 per cent, or ₹1,751.23 crore, has been allocated for establishment expenses. Additionally, ₹1,400 crore (7 per cent) has been earmarked for solid waste management.

Programme expenses—including health, education, and welfare—account for 4 per cent of the overall budget at ₹857.44 crore, while ₹604.50 crore (3 per cent) has been set aside for the refund of deposits and cess. Administrative expenses account for ₹393.01 crore (2 per cent of the budget).