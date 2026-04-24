BCB withdraws Mustafizurs NOC for PSL

Chattogram, Apr 24 (PTI) The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued to pacer Mustafizur Rahman for the Pakistan Super League 2026, following a medical review after the third ODI against New Zealand.

According to a BCB statement, Mustafizur will undergo an immediate scan to assess his condition. He will then begin a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the board's medical team, ruling him out of the remainder of this season's PSL.

"The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) wishes to inform that, following the conclusion of the 3rd ODI against New Zealand, the team's medical staff has reviewed the condition of national team pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman," the BCB said on Thursday in a statement.

Advertisement

"It has been decided that the player will undergo an immediate scan to further assess his condition, after which he will commence a rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the BCB Medical Team.

"In this regard, the Board has withdrawn the No Objection Certificate (NOC) previously issued to Mustafizur. He will therefore not be available to participate in the remainder of PSL 2026," it added.

Mustafizur, who was forced to exit the IPL 2026 season after the BCCI directed the Kolkata Knight Riders to release him from their squad, was playing for Lahore Qalandars and had taken six wickets in five matches this PSL season.

In a separate decision, the BCB confirmed that fellow fast bowler Nahid Rana will not be released for PSL 2026. The move is aimed at allowing the young pacer adequate time to prepare for Bangladesh's upcoming Test series against Pakistan next month.

Advertisement

The decisions underline the board's focus on player fitness and national commitments ahead of a busy international schedule.