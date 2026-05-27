Beginner’s guide to SIP investing in passive mutual funds

Introduction: Just like how maintaining good health may depend on eating balanced meals regularly, investing habits may also depend on consistency and discipline over time. In this context, SIP investing in passive mutual funds may be viewed as a disciplined approach for investors to participate in mutual funds. While SIPs focus on investing regularly over time, passive mutual funds broadly follow a market index through a structured approach. Together, they may offer a more systematic way to participate in market-linked investments without requiring frequent monitoring or investment decisions.

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This blog aims to explain passive mutual fund investing, how SIPs work in passive funds, and who may consider investing in these funds.

Understanding SIP: Before exploring SIP passive funds, it may help to understand what SIP is and how it functions within mutual fund investing. A Systematic Investment Plan (SIP) is a facility through which investors may invest a fixed amount in mutual funds at periodic intervals, such as monthly, quarterly, etc., rather than investing a large amount at one time. This approach may allow investments to happen gradually over time through an automated process. Depending on market conditions, the fixed SIP amount may purchase different numbers of mutual fund units at varying Net Asset Values (NAVs) during each investment cycle. SIPs may also help in encouraging financial discipline by creating a structured investing habit.

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The SIP option is available across different types of mf, including passive mutual funds. Investors may choose the SIP amount based on their financial preferences, subject to the minimum investment amount specified by the chosen mutual fund scheme.

What are passive mutual funds? Passive mutual funds are investment schemes that aim to replicate or track a specific market index by investing in the same securities that form part of that index, in a similar proportion, rather than actively selecting stocks.

Passive mutual funds may track indices such as the NIFTY 50, BSE Sensex, or other market indices. Based on the chosen index, the fund portfolio is constructed to reflect the constituents and their respective proportions within that index, thereby aligning with its overall movement over time.

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For instance, if a passive mutual fund tracks the NIFTY 50, it may hold shares of the companies included in that index. As the index changes over time, the fund portfolio may also be adjusted accordingly to continue tracking it. Since passive mutual funds are linked to a pre-defined market index, the investment process follows a structured framework based on the movements and composition of that index.

How does SIP work in passive mutual funds? When SIPs are combined with passive mutual funds, the investment process integrates two structured elements: regular investing and index-based investing. Once the SIP is registered in a passive mutual fund, the selected amount is automatically invested at pre-defined intervals into a fund that tracks a specific market index. This enables the investment process to proceed systematically, while the fund itself continues to mirror the chosen index over time.

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The SIP amount is invested in the passive mutual fund on the selected investment dates based on the prevailing NAV of the scheme. As NAVs may change over time due to market fluctuations, the number of units allotted during each SIP cycle may also vary. Over time, this creates a process where periodic investments continue alongside the index-linked structure of the passive mutual fund.

Thus, through this combination, investors may participate in a process where regular investments and index-based investing continue together through a pre-defined framework.

Why combine SIP and passive mutual funds? Investors may explore the SIP option in passive funds as the combination provides consistency and index-linked investing within a single framework. The other key aspects of these funds include:

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Structured participation in market indices: SIPs enable investors to participate in passive mutual funds gradually over time while the fund continues to track a selected market index. Simplified investment process: Combining SIPs with passive mutual funds may create a more process-driven approach, as both elements follow a pre-defined structure. Flexibility in investment amounts : Investors may start SIPs with amounts based on their financial preferences, subject to scheme requirements, while participating in index-linked investments. May reduce the need for frequent market decisions: As passive funds broadly follow a selected index and SIPs continue automatically at regular intervals, investors may not need to repeatedly make stock-selection or market-timing decisions. Fund aligns with the evolving market indices: As the underlying index changes over time, the passive mutual fund portfolio may also be adjusted accordingly, while SIP investments continue systematically. How to start SIP in passive funds? Before starting a SIP in passive mutual funds, some investors may also use a SIP calculator to estimate how regular investments may grow over a chosen investment period. A SIP calculator may help investors understand the potential value of monthly investments based on different contribution amounts, expected returns, and investment durations. This may assist investors in planning SIP amounts aligned with their long-term financial goals and investment preferences.

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Step What Investors May Do Step 1 Complete Know Your Customer (KYC) formalities through the mutual fund house or an authorised investment platform. Step 2 Explore passive mutual funds based on the market index they track, such as the NIFTY 50 or BSE Sensex, or other available market indices. Step 3 Review scheme-related details such as the investment objective, expense ratio, and tracking error, available in the Scheme Information Document (SID), Key Information Memorandum (KIM) or the mutual fund website. Step 4 Choose the SIP amount, investment frequency, and preferred SIP date based on personal financial preferences and scheme requirements. Step 5 Register the SIP through net banking, UPI, or other available payment modes. Step 6 Once registered, the SIP investments may continue automatically according to the selected schedule.

Disclaimer: Investors may read all scheme-related information carefully to understand the product features, risks, and objectives before investing.

Who may consider investing in SIP passive mutual funds? Different investors may consider investing in passive funds based on their financial goals, investment preferences and comfort with market-linked investments. These funds may be commonly explored by:

Investors exploring long-term wealth creation through compounding: The investor may fully utilise the power of compounding with consistent investments through SIPs. As these investments continue through market-linked movements of the underlying index, earlier and subsequent contributions may collectively form part of the same growing investment pool within the SIP structure. Individuals who prefer broad market participation: Since passive mutual funds track market indices, some investors may explore them to participate in a wider segment of the market through regular SIP investments. Investors who do not wish to frequently track individual stocks: SIP passive funds may appeal to individuals who prefer index-linked investing over regularly monitoring and selecting individual companies. Investors seeking gradual participation in market movements : Through SIPs, investments continue periodically while remaining connected to the chosen market index . Individuals exploring process-driven investing: Since both SIPs and passive mutual funds follow predefined structures, some investors may prefer the systematic nature of this combined approach. Conclusion: As the concept of investing continues to evolve, SIPs in passive mutual funds are gradually gaining momentum and awareness, as they provide a unique approach to investment in mutual funds by combining periodic SIP contributions alongside funds that track market indices. Passive SIP funds follow a predefined investment structure. Understanding how these funds function, how SIP operates within them, and what factors may influence the passive funds may help the investor approach them with greater clarity. Thus, before investing, individuals may consider reviewing scheme-related documents and evaluating whether the investment approach aligns with their personal financial preferences, goals, and overall investment horizon.

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To learn more about investment planning, financial awareness, and mutual fund concepts, explore the Har Indian Investor.

FAQs: Can beginners invest in passive mutual funds via SIP? Investment in passive mutual funds via SIP may be made by a wide range of investors, including those who are new to mutual fund investing. SIPs generally enable investments to be made at regular intervals, while passive mutual funds follow a predefined index-based approach. As with any market-linked investment, reviewing scheme objectives, related documents, and associated risk factors is a vital step to be taken by the investor before investing.

What is tracking error in passive mutual funds? Tracking error refers to the difference between the performance of a passive mutual fund and the index it aims to track. This variation may occur due to factors such as fund expenses, cash holdings, or market timing differences. Lower tracking error may indicate closer alignment with the benchmark index.

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How long should I stay invested in a passive mutual fund SIP? The investment duration in a passive mutual fund SIP may vary depending on an investor’s financial goals, risk appetite, and investment planning horizon. Since mutual funds are market-linked products, investors may review their investment timelines periodically and align them with their broader financial requirements.

SIP Disclaimer: SIP stands for Systematic Investment Plan, wherein you can regularly invest a fixed amount at periodic intervals and aim for benefits over a period of time through the power of compounding.

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