Behind the lending stack: how AI is reshaping partnership-led credit

Partnership-led credit has moved from being a side channel to a core distribution strategy for lenders, and AI is increasingly being used to run the pipes behind it. That was the thrust of the opening episode of The Credit Continuum, a new podcast series from Yubi">Yubi, where Vipul Mahajan spoke with Manish Gupta of L&T Finance about what lenders are getting right, and what they still risk getting wrong, as credit becomes more embedded and more automated.

Gupta offered a simple marker of how far partnership lending has already travelled: at L&T Finance, he said 70–80% of lending now happens through partnerships. It is a shift that mirrors what happened earlier in payments and onboarding, where customer journeys moved away from branch-led processes towards digital flows designed around context and convenience.

Advertisement

In this model, the customer is not actively “shopping for a loan”. They are trying to complete a task, buy a product, make a payment, upgrade a device, or bridge a short-term gap. Credit shows up as a byproduct, integrated into the moment.

Why partnerships keep winning The conversation repeatedly came back to three forces.

First, distribution moved to where customers already are. Lenders no longer need to own the “storefront” to serve the customer. If the storefront has reach and data, the lender can plug in behind it.

Second, real-time APIs changed expectations. Offers can be generated and fulfilled in a tighter time window. When decisions are fast and repeatable, partnerships become easier to scale than physical acquisition models.

Third, regulation is formalising structures that were once uneven. Partnership lending has lived through multiple cycles of scrutiny, from audits to tighter rules, and is now entering a phase where clearer responsibilities and risk-sharing terms are becoming part of the baseline.

Advertisement

That timing matters. In August 2025, the Reserve Bank of India issued revised co-lending directions that expanded the scope of co-lending beyond earlier constraints, and required each regulated entity in a co-lending arrangement to retain at least 10% of each individual loan on its books. The framework is scheduled to take effect on January 1, 2026.

On default guarantees, the central bank’s digital lending rules cap default loss guarantee cover at 5% for eligible portfolios, a limit that is increasingly treated as a design constraint rather than a workaround.

[Embedded video: AI’s inflection point in partnership lending | Credit Continuum by Yubi ]

https://youtu.be/e5XMQr-AkQo">https://youtu.be/e5XMQr-AkQo

Co-lending is about incentives, not just capital

Mahajan framed co-lending as a maturing link in the partnership stack. Gupta’s view was that clearer rules have reduced ambiguity in how risk is priced and shared, and have pushed partnerships toward cleaner alignment.

Advertisement

The logic is structural. Larger institutions typically have cheaper capital, while distribution partners bring reach, customer context, and the ability to build tighter journeys. Co-lending becomes the mechanism that can combine those strengths, while rules on minimum retention and default guarantees reduce the temptation to chase scale without accountability.

Gupta also pointed to a practical benefit: blended economics can improve serviceability for the end borrower, especially when a lower cost of capital is passed through, even partially.

The AI shift: from models to workflows

If partnerships are the distribution layer, AI is increasingly being positioned as the workflow layer.

Gupta described the “pre and post” break that many financial firms have experienced since generative AI entered mainstream operations. Earlier AI use in credit often meant better scoring or better underwriting models. Now, AI is being applied across origination, funnel recovery, and collections.

Advertisement

He pointed to three zones where lenders are deploying AI most aggressively.

Underwriting: more precision inside messy segments In underwriting, he described the use of AI and machine learning models not only to approve faster, but to identify hidden pockets of risk and safety inside segments that may look similar under traditional rules.

In practice, that means underwriting becomes less about a single score and more about layered decisioning: which customers can be safely “swapped in” even if their segment is treated as average by default rules.

Funnel management: catching the drop before it becomes a loss Partnership funnels break for predictable reasons: a step fails, a document flow stalls, a verification layer drops, or a customer exits mid-journey.

Gupta argued that lenders need systems that can detect the break early and trigger the next action automatically. In India’s scale context, the economics of doing this manually are difficult, especially when languages, scripts, and customer comfort vary sharply. The operational idea is straightforward: identify the drop, decide whether it needs a nudge, and reach the borrower in the right language and tone.

Advertisement

Collections: reminders, prioritisation, and early warning Collections, in Gupta’s framing, is becoming less of a brute-force activity and more of a prioritisation and prediction problem.

Most borrowers, he suggested, are not acting in bad faith. They miss payments, forget dates, or need a timely reminder. AI can help segment the borrower base, decide which borrowers need human intervention, and personalise the interaction so that it remains compliant and appropriate.

He also described early warning systems that blend broader signals with product-specific patterns to identify stress earlier, so that lenders can intervene before delinquency hardens.

Governance: the part lenders cannot defer

The sharpest journalistic tension in the episode was not about adoption. It was about restraint.

Mahajan flagged a common failure pattern: governance gets bolted on late, after use cases have already scaled. Gupta responded with a clear design principle: governance has to sit inside workflows so issues can be detected early.

Advertisement

He highlighted three risks that lenders must plan for:

Hallucination and wrong outputs in automated decision support

Bias that can seep into models through data or poorly designed prompts

Explainability gaps that leave lenders unable to trace decisions back to inputs From a lender perspective, explainability is not only a regulatory requirement. It is also how teams debug systems that are making thousands or millions of decisions.

Gupta also added a less technical constraint that tends to get missed in AI rollouts. If AI is speaking to borrowers, especially in collections or nudges, tone matters. Empathy is not a marketing layer in that context. It is part of risk and compliance design because the interaction itself can shape outcomes.

What a new lender should do, starting now

Advertisement

Near the close, Mahajan asked what it takes to build partnership lending with AI at the core.

Gupta’s answer was not a checklist of tools. It was an operating model.

Start with culture and cross-functional pods. The older model of sequential handoffs between product, policy, tech, and ops slows iteration. Partnerships require teams that build and own journeys together.

Build nimble systems. Partnerships evolve, policies change, and partners demand fast integration cycles. Without flexible architecture and strong engineering capacity, lenders fall behind even if they have capital and risk appetite.

Choose partners carefully. In a partnership-led market, quality of partners shapes quality of portfolios. The selection is not only about reach, but also about alignment on risk, data discipline, and customer outcomes.

Advertisement

In that framing, the next chapter of lending is already visible. Partnerships determine where credit is delivered. AI determines how the journey is run. Governance determines whether the system scales safely.