Being part of 'Thamma' is very special: Ayushmann Khurrana

Mumbai Sep 27 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is stepping into Maddock Films' horror universe with his upcoming film "Thamma", called the opportunity special and is something he has always wanted to be a part of.

Khurrana stars alongside Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming film from Aditya Sarpotdar of “Munjya” fame. The actor attended the trailer launch of the film, which was held in Mumbai on Friday.

"This is something which is very special and I've always wanted to do this, be a part of the Maddock horror comedy universe. It's the most sought after universe in the history of Indian cinema. Being a common man, but having uncommon things around me, with the supernatural powers around me, I don't know what to do with that. So this is something which is very unique. The universe is carrying forward the next chapter with 'Thamma'. It's really exciting. It's new to me. It's disruptive again," he said.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is set to release in theatres on October 21. It joins the horror-comedy universe, which started with 2018's “Stree” starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor. Its success spawned Vijan’s horror-comedy universe, which now boasts of titles such as “Roohi”, “Bhediya” and “Munjya”.

The 41-year-old actor called the upcoming film a family entertainer.

"There is more comedy and less horror (in the film). It is a family entertainer. This is the first time any film of mine is releasing on Diwali. I am doubly excited. Every actor has this bucket list. The 'Thamma' chapter will add so much to the horror universe and it is carrying (story) forward," he said.

Vijan, who also attended the event, said India has a rich folklore and that's what turned into inspiration for the first film of the horror-comedy universe.

"I think when we made the first film, the first film had to work after that (it was) very intentionally. We have left breadcrumbs throughout the films. But the idea was that I feel that India has such a rich folklore. Even if you look at 'Thamma', we look to the West for these kinds of films... We are such an old civilisation, a lot of original ideas are actually taken from our history.

"But we were very aspirational to the West. But thanks to the way India has progressed and the way we've become so proud of who we are. I think that change in the last 10 years made us want to pick our own universe. There were some really wise people who told me very early on that whatever you do, create a box that they all can exist. So this universe is that box where you cage a few monsters," he said.

