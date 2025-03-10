When it comes to last-minute shopping, convenience is important. Since time is scarce, many want to complete the shopping as soon as possible. One of the most efficient ways to pay for your last-minute shopping is with a credit card.

Whether you are shopping for a festive gift or are making an emergency purchase, a credit card can be the ideal financial tool. While convenience is its distinguishing factor, a credit card also offers other benefits, such as rewards, flexibility, security, and more. Many recognise these advantages; a PwC report shows that the industry has seen a 100% increase in issued credit cards in the last five years.

Credit cards can significantly enhance your last-minute shopping experience. Let’s explore how.

Benefits of using credit cards for last-minute shopping By opting for a credit card for shopping at the last minute, here is what you can enjoy:

Instant access to credit Credit cards offer immediate access to funds, which makes them ideal for sudden or unplanned purchases. If you are in a situation where you need to buy something right away, such as during a flash sale or for urgent personal needs, a credit card allows you to shop even if you have limited cash at hand.

Rewards and perks Last-minute shopping becomes even more exciting when you can earn rewards while doing it. With credit cards, you can earn reward points with every transaction that you can redeem for travel, dining, cash credit, and more.

Financial support during emergencies Sometimes, a medical emergency or a similar event may lead to unavoidable last-minute shopping. You may have to rush out to buy medical supplies, book an emergency flight, or reserve a hotel stay. With a credit card, you have access to immediate financial support. Thanks to its convenience, you do not have to worry about having enough cash in hand or money in your savings account.

Flexibility to buy now and pay later If you do not want to add last-minute shopping expenses to your credit card balance right away, you can even choose options such as a no-cost EMI. This is especially ideal for high-value purchases, as it allows you to make major last-minute spending without stressing over immediate payments. You can spread the cost of the purchase over small instalments through Equated Monthly Instalments (EMIs) in the coming months.

Swift and secure Last-minute shopping is often rushed, leaving little time for careful payment processing. This haste can jeopardise your financial security. One major benefit of using a credit card is that it ensures your purchases are both quick and secure.

And with credit card protection programs, like Total Protect by IndusInd Bank, you have financial protection against unauthorised transactions as well. So, you can make your last-minute purchases without worries.

Exclusive discounts and offers When using a credit card for shopping at the last minute, you may enjoy discounts and offers that are available at the moment. Whether it is through discounts at certain retailers, complimentary vouchers, or cashback on select categories, credit cards can provide added savings.

Priority last-minute services If you have a premium credit card, you may enjoy concierge services to assist with last-minute bookings. So, whether you want to book a flight at the earliest or send gifts/flowers to a special someone at the right moment, you can reach out to the concierge desk affiliated with your credit card provider. This credit card benefit ensures that you receive timely support when you need it most and adds another layer of convenience.

IndusInd Bank Credit Cards for last-minute shopping IndusInd Bank offers a variety of credit card benefits to enhance your shopping experience with added rewards, flexibility, and security.

Here are some of the top IndusInd Bank Credit Cards to consider for last-minute shopping:

IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card The IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card combines the convenience of UPI and credit cards into one. This RuPay credit card is enabled for UPI payments, which makes it doubly convenient for last-minute purchases. Users earn 2 reward points for every ₹100 spent using UPI and 1 reward point for non-UPI transactions of the same amount.

IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Platinum Credit Card Want to surprise your loved ones with a last-minute dinner plan? The IndusInd Bank EazyDiner Platinum Credit Card has got you covered. With discounts at over 2,000 restaurants across India and complimentary access to EazyDiner’s Prime membership, you can plan a spontaneous and scrumptious evening.

IndusInd Bank Legend Credit Card This card is designed for high spenders, with its high reward points for both weekday and weekend spending. With exclusive privileges like discounted foreign exchange rates, airport lounge access, and bonus reward points, it is perfect for those who need to make frequent last-minute travel plans.

IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card If EMIs are your preferred way to pay, then the IndusInd Bank Nexxt Credit Card can be your companion. This innovative and interactive credit card offers flexibility at the point of sale so that you can choose between paying via credit, reward points, or EMI. It makes last-minute shopping easy since it gives you multiple options to manage larger purchases​.

To sum up When you are looking to make your last-minute shopping convenient, credit cards are the ideal way to go. When you apply for credit card, you are opting for more than just a tool for immediate purchases. You’re securing the long-term benefits that credit cards offer, which extend beyond convenience to include security, payment flexibility, exclusive discounts, rewards, and much more.

IndusInd Bank offers a wide selection of credit cards to ensure you get the most value with every swipe during your last-minute shopping expeditions. Consider applying for the IndusInd Bank Platinum RuPay Credit Card or any of the bank’s other rewarding cards for a seamless shopping experience. The best part is that the application process is 100% digital and can be completed within a few clicks. Apply today!