Bengal: Dark spots on Himsagar mangoes cast shadow on export shipment

Kolkata, Jun 7 (PTI) Dark spots caused by a weather-induced disease have made the shipping of Bengal's famed Himsagar mangoes overseas uncertain, exporters said.

Spotting on the surface of mangoes is caused by continuous rain during bagging and subsequent high temperatures. These spots are early signs of infection.

Bagging involves covering each fruit with protective bags while still on the tree. This technique is widely used to improve the appearance of mangoes and reduce damage caused by pests and diseases.

A major fruit exporter from West Bengal's Malda said efforts to address the problem of dark spots on bagged Himsagar mangoes have failed, rendering many of the fruits unsuitable for exports or for sale through organised retail chains.

"We were supposed to send the first consignment of mangoes to the US this week. We feared dark spots on the fruits, and it has come true. Had we exported the consignment, it would have been rejected by the importer as fruits have to be free of spots, which are an early sign of disease," co-founder of Shrishti Food Products, Prasun Chitlangia, told PTI.

He attributed the problem to adverse weather conditions during the growing season.

"Continuous rain during the bagging period followed by high temperatures led to the problem. The situation is bad, we have a large number of export orders," he said.

The exporter had earlier planned to send a one-tonne consignment of Himsagar mangoes to the US as the first overseas shipment of the season from Malda.

The setback comes at a time when exporters and officials had been targeting a sharp rise in mango and litchi exports from the district to more than 300 metric tonnes (MT) this season, supported by the expansion of export-oriented cultivation practices and a larger number of farmers adopting fruit bagging techniques.

Despite the dark spot problem affecting shipping prospects, Malda Mango Merchants Association president Ujjal Saha remained optimistic about the export outlook.

"There have been reports of disease in around 15 per cent of the bagged fruits. But nearly three lakh more bagged mangoes are still available and can be exported. Orders for Himsagar mangoes continue to remain strong," Saha said.

Exporters had earlier estimated that mango exports from the district could reach 300-500 metric tonnes this season, compared to around 15 metric tonnes exported to five countries last year.

The state horticulture department and exporters have been promoting export-oriented cultivation through fruit bagging, good agricultural practices (GAP), scientific harvesting and post-harvest handling measures to improve fruit quality and meet international standards.

Officials had distributed around 2.5 lakh fruit bags among growers and were monitoring 50-60 orchards following export-compliant cultivation practices.

The export basket this season was expected to include premium mango varieties such as Himsagar, Langra, Lakshman Bhog and Amrapali, besides litchis from Malda and neighbouring Murshidabad district.