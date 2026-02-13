Bennetts unbeaten 64 takes Zimbabwe to 169 for 2 against Australia

Colombo, Feb 13 (PTI) Opener Brian Bennett struck an unbeaten 64 as Zimbabwe top-order batters fired collectively against a depleted Australia bowling attack to post a challenging 169 for 2 in their T20 World Cup match here on Friday.

Bennett struck seven fours from the 56 balls he faced and laid the perfect foundation for Zimbabwe for a big total, reaching 125 for one at the end of the 15th over. But Australia came back in the death overs, just conceding 44 runs in the final five overs.

Wicket-keeper Tadiwanashe Marumani and Ryan Burl chipped in with 35 each while captain Sikandar Raza remained not out on 25 off 13 balls.

With wickets in hand, Zimbabwe could have pressed the accelerator much earlier and scored more. There was just one six in the innings.

In the absence of the likes of Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood, the Australian pace-bowling attack seemed to be lacking sting initially and the Zimbabwe bowlers capitalised on that, only to fritter in the end.

Adam Zampa was handled very nicely by the Zimbabwean batters, as he remained wicketless for figures of 0/31 from his four overs.

The highlight of the Zimbabwe innings, after they were sent in to bat, was the 61-run stand for the opening wicket between Marumani and Bennett off 7.3 overs.

Marumani hit two fours off Ben Dwarshuis in the third over and three boundaries off Glenn Maxwell in the fourth over after a sedate start.

Bennett joined the party with two boundaries in the fifth over bowled by Matthew Kuhnemann, taking Zimbabwe to a decent 47 for no loss at the end of power play.

Australia got the breakthrough in the eighth over with Marcus Stoinis getting rid of Marumani whose thick edge went straight to Josh Inglis behind the stumps.

Zimbabwe were 61 for one and they moved to 79 for 1 at the halfway stage. They added 46 runs in the next five overs, reaching 125 for one at the 15th over mark.

Pacer Marcus Stoinis left the field in the 16th over, holding his hand in pain while trying a return catch of Burl.

From a full toss, Burl hit straight back at Stoinis, who tried to get hold of the ball. Stoinis grimaced in pain and immediately called out the physio, before leaving the field.

Cameron Green completed the unfinished 16th over and it turned to be lucky, with Burl getting out in the last ball.