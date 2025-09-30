Bespoke Art Gallery Hosts Indian and International Works in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), September 23: Collector, advisor, and founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, Devin Gawarvala, presents the latest edition of his exhibition, Global Treasures. The show features Indian and international artists, highlighting heritage, culture, and contemporary artistic expression. Among the younger Indian art collectors active globally, Devin has curated a collection that blends tradition with modernity, offering patrons a unique visual experience.
On display at Bespoke Art Gallery, visitors can view a range of works where folklore and memory are combined with imagination. The exhibition runs from August 31 to October 7, 2025, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring nearly 60 works spanning mixed media, acrylics, textured paintings, sculptures, installations, and traditional forms such as Pichwai, Tanjore, and Persian-inspired art.
Devin draws inspiration from ancient cultures worldwide, with each piece presenting themes of heritage, continuity, and transformation. The collection has been described as a varied set of colors, forms, and philosophies, encouraging viewers to reflect on time, place, and shared experience.
Indian Artists Featured:
International Artists Featured:
Other notable participants include Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, and Evelyne Brader-Frank, showing a range of creative approaches.
Devin remarks, “Art bridges past and present. Each work in Global Treasures tells a story of human heritage, aiming to engage with every viewer.” Beyond curation, Devin supports interactive workshops, where younger artists can learn, share, and exchange ideas with experienced practitioners featured in the exhibition.
Global Treasures highlights how art can connect histories, cultures, and imaginations—a shared expression of creativity across boundaries.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Mint's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Mint assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
