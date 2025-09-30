Bespoke Art Gallery Hosts Indian and International Works in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat), September 23: Collector, advisor, and founder of Bespoke Art Gallery, Devin Gawarvala, presents the latest edition of his exhibition, Global Treasures. The show features Indian and international artists, highlighting heritage, culture, and contemporary artistic expression. Among the younger Indian art collectors active globally, Devin has curated a collection that blends tradition with modernity, offering patrons a unique visual experience.

Devin Gawarvala's exhibition, Global Treasures, at Bespoke Art Gallery showcases nearly 60 works from Indian and international artists.

On display at Bespoke Art Gallery, visitors can view a range of works where folklore and memory are combined with imagination. The exhibition runs from August 31 to October 7, 2025, open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., featuring nearly 60 works spanning mixed media, acrylics, textured paintings, sculptures, installations, and traditional forms such as Pichwai, Tanjore, and Persian-inspired art.

Devin draws inspiration from ancient cultures worldwide, with each piece presenting themes of heritage, continuity, and transformation. The collection has been described as a varied set of colors, forms, and philosophies, encouraging viewers to reflect on time, place, and shared experience.

Indian Artists Featured:

Bajju Sir – Padma Shri awardee and recipient of multiple state honors.

– Padma Shri awardee and recipient of multiple state honors. Keshari Nandan – Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Ceramics.

– Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Ceramics. Thota Vaikuntam – National Film Award winner for Best Production Design.

– National Film Award winner for Best Production Design. Rini Dhumal – Chancellor’s Gold Medal (1972), Governor’s Gold Medal (1974), French Government Scholarship recipient, trained under Prof. K.G. Subramanyan and S.W. Hayter at Atelier 17.

– Chancellor’s Gold Medal (1972), Governor’s Gold Medal (1974), French Government Scholarship recipient, trained under Prof. K.G. Subramanyan and S.W. Hayter at Atelier 17. Arun Pandit – Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Sculpture (2010).

– Lalit Kala Akademi National Award for Sculpture (2010). Karl Antao – Multiple awards including Best Solo Show (India Habitat Centre) and Bombay Art Society accolades.

– Multiple awards including Best Solo Show (India Habitat Centre) and Bombay Art Society accolades. Vipul Kumar – Fulbright and Charles Wallace Fellowships, residencies in the USA, UK, and India.

– Fulbright and Charles Wallace Fellowships, residencies in the USA, UK, and India. Ankon Mitra – 2018 All-India Gold Medal, 2020 Lexus Design Award.

– 2018 All-India Gold Medal, 2020 Lexus Design Award. K.G. Subramanyan – Kalidas Samman, Padma Vibhushan (2012), Padma Bhushan (2006).

– Kalidas Samman, Padma Vibhushan (2012), Padma Bhushan (2006). Himmat Shah – Lalit Kala Akademi National Awards, Sahitya Kala Parishad Award, Kalidasa Samman, Fellow of Lalit Kala Akademi.

The exhibition runs until October 7, 2025, and includes interactive workshops for emerging artists, emphasising art's role in connecting cultures.

International Artists Featured:

Gillie & Marc – Renowned globally, recognised sat Archibald Prize, Sculpture by the Sea, Chianciano Biennale, and Bayside Arts Festival.

– Renowned globally, recognised sat Archibald Prize, Sculpture by the Sea, Chianciano Biennale, and Bayside Arts Festival. Bobur Ismoilov – Gold medals from Academy of Fine Arts, Uzbekistan; active in international artist unions.

– Gold medals from Academy of Fine Arts, Uzbekistan; active in international artist unions. Timur D. Vatz – Guinness Prize recipient at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition, A.T. Kearney Prize, B.P. Portrait Award (National Portrait Gallery, London). Other notable participants include Muzaffar Ali, Christian Saldert, Walera Martynchik, Harshil Patel, Saroj Kumar Singh, M. Narayan, Jesus Curia, JP Kala, and Evelyne Brader-Frank, showing a range of creative approaches.

Devin remarks, “Art bridges past and present. Each work in Global Treasures tells a story of human heritage, aiming to engage with every viewer.” Beyond curation, Devin supports interactive workshops, where younger artists can learn, share, and exchange ideas with experienced practitioners featured in the exhibition.

Global Treasures highlights how art can connect histories, cultures, and imaginations—a shared expression of creativity across boundaries.