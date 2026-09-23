Beyond Apps and Unicorns: The Startups Solving India’s Hardest Problems

Ask an average Indian to name a startup and you will probably get a food delivery app, a payments app, or a cab. Ask them to name a company working on railway track inspection, and you will get silence.

That silence is not a gap in activity. It is a gap in attention.

India has well over a lakh startups formally recognised by the government, and a large share of them are not building anything you would download. They are building cold storage boxes, diagnostic software, sensor systems, and assistive devices. Work that shows up in a district hospital or a mandi or a railway maintenance shed, and seldom on a feed.

There is a reason for that. A consumer app demos itself in fifteen seconds on a phone screen. A predictive maintenance algorithm does not. If your customer is a hospital procurement committee or a state agriculture department, your sales cycle is long and your story is hard to compress into a reel. So attention goes elsewhere, and with it the talent, the early capital, and the ordinary public confidence.

This is the context in which Kotak Mahindra Bank has brought back Hausla Empowered, its docuseries under Kotak BizLabs. Season 2 follows four founders. The choice is telling: not one of them is building an app.

"Hausla is the courage to turn an idea into action," says Rohit Bhasin, Head of Business Banking and Chief Marketing Officer at Kotak Mahindra Bank. The four, he adds, are working on challenges that touch everyday life - safer railways, Parkinson's care, farm losses, earlier diagnosis - and the point of the series is to let more people see the conviction behind that work.

Start with the largest of those problems, because it is also the one carrying the most people.

Each founder gets an episode. What follows is the ground they are working on.

Pradivya AI: Finding the Crack Before It Becomes a Headline Indian Railways is not a metaphor for scale. It is the scale.

About 20 million people board a train in India every day, on the world's fourth-largest network. The load is uneven: seven high-density corridors are roughly 16% of the network but carry close to 41% of the traffic. All of it rests on steel that has to stay intact.

Track health, though, is still largely a calendar problem. Geometry and rail flaws are checked on fixed schedules set by tonnage. But a schedule only tells you when you last looked. It cannot tell you where the metal is tired. Investigators into the 2023 North-East Express derailment at Raghunathpur pointed to flaws caught too late.

Pradivya AI wants to change the question from when are we next due to inspecting to where is this likely to fail. Its success is invisible by definition. The payoff is accidents that do not happen.

A strange thing to build a company on, and a good introduction to the second founder, who is building for something equally invisible: a morning.

Lifespark Technologies: When Parkinson’s Comes Home India sits near the top of the world's Parkinson's caseload, and nobody knows the real number.

Global modelling puts roughly a million Indians with Parkinson's today, rising to about 2.8 million by 2050, second only to China. More striking is who is getting it: a 2025 cohort of nearly 8,000 Indian patients found a mean onset age of 54.2 years, close to a decade younger than the Western average. These are people in the middle of working lives, and they are often seen late, because early symptoms get written off as ageing or stress.

The sharper problem comes after diagnosis. Someone on exactly the right medication can still stand frozen in their own living room, unable to take the first step. Freezing gait drives falls, fractures and lost independence, and it happens at home, on a Tuesday, with no doctor in the room.

Lifespark was built for that gap rather than the clinic: a wearable gait aid called WALK, plus a home-care platform. The bet is that here, the useful unit of care is the day, not the appointment.

Building for the day rather than the institution turns out to be a pattern. It shows up again in a field, with a crate of tomatoes.

SabjiKothi: Saving the Harvest Before It Spoils India grows fruit and vegetables in the 350-million-tonne class, then loses a meaningful slice on the way to the plate. A 2022 study for the food processing ministry put annual harvest and post-harvest losses at about ₹1.53 lakh crore, with tomatoes among the worst hit.

The instinctive fix is cold storage, and India has it: roughly 8,800 units and 40 million tonnesof capacity. The problem is its shape. Four states hold around 60% of that, most of it built for potatoes and most of it in large units. None of which helps a farmer with two acres, a tomato crop that will not survive the week, and a truck arriving tomorrow. The loss does not begin at the warehouse. It begins at the edge of the field.

SabjiKothi is a portable microclimate chamber, small enough to mount on a cart, that keeps a few hundred kilos saleable for days instead of hours. Not a replacement for cold chain infrastructure. An attempt to put preservation where the spoilage starts.

The fourth founder faces the opposite constraint: not missing infrastructure, but a missing person.

Easiofy Solutions: When There Aren’t Enough Radiologists India's imaging capacity has grown far faster than the number of people qualified to read it.

The country has roughly 20,000 practising radiologists for 1.4 billion people, about one per lakh against 8-10 per lakh across much of the OECD, and fewer than 800 new seats are added a year while scan volumes climb into the millions per day. Most of those specialists sit in a few metros.

So the machine takes the picture in minutes, and then the picture waits. Elsewhere, software that triages images is a convenience. Here it is closer to a necessity.

Easiofy builds ImagiXAI, a cloud imaging platform with an AI layer across X-ray, CT, MRI and PET. The company says it handles more than 1,000 scans a day across a dozen-plus states, including AIIMS Bhopal.

The aim is not to replace the radiologist. It is to stop the report sitting in a queue while the disease does not.

Four founders, four sectors, one thing in common: their customers are institutions, their timelines run in years, and none of them has a product you can demo on a phone. Which is exactly why a bank has ended up making a docuseries featuring them.

Visibility Is Capital, Too Which brings back the obvious question: what is a bank doing making a documentary series? Kotak Bizlabs BizLabs is a CSR initiative by Kotak Mahindra Bank. With Hausla Empowered, the aim is to support startups that are solving problems that many tend to overlook.

Attention behaves like capital and that’s exactly what these startups need at this stage. The founders here are not selling to consumers who might see a reel. They are selling to procurement committees, state departments, and hospital chains, in rooms where nobody is impressed by a pitch deck. The first season, which ran in October 2025, put four such founders in front of an audience that had no reason to seek them out. Season 2 does the same, as a launch film and four documentary episodes, one per founder, streaming on MX Player Prime Video and Kotak's digital platforms.

The season is not organised around valuations or funding rounds. It is organised around the work, which is also the reason to watch the ordinary parts of each episode. The site visits. The equipment that fails the first time. The customer meeting that goes nowhere. Deep tech in India is mostly a story about persistence in unremarkable rooms, and the founders who last are usually the ones who found that tolerable rather than thrilling.

A track that does not crack. A morning where someone with Parkinson's gets out of bed alone. A crate of tomatoes that reaches the mandi.

Hausla, after all, is just the courage to turn an idea into action - and most of that action happens where nobody is looking.

Watch Hausla Empowered Season 2 on MX Player Prime Video & across Kotak's social platforms.