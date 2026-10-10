Beyond gold and diamonds: The changing business of luxury jewellery in India

When a woman tries on a piece of high jewellery, what makes her want to own it? Is it the diamonds, the precious stones, the craftsmanship, or the value of the materials? For Ajoy Chawla, MD, Titan Company Limited, the answer increasingly lies in something less tangible: how the piece makes her feel.

“You can see it in her eyes. The desire is in her eyes,” Chawla said in an interview with Mint, describing the experience of watching a customer try on an exceptional piece of jewellery. The moment, he suggested, is not simply about how she looks in it, but also about what wearing it makes her feel.

It is a useful way to understand the changing business of luxury jewellery in India. In a market where gold has long represented wealth, security and tradition, an emerging premium consumer is also looking for individuality, original design and a stronger emotional connection with what she buys.

That shift is creating an opportunity for organised jewellery brands to move beyond selling precious materials and build a more differentiated proposition around design, craftsmanship and brand identity.



The Signature Couture Edit, brought to India for the first time by Tanishq Natural Diamonds through an exclusive, invite-only exhibition in Mumbai, offers a glimpse into this evolution. Following its unveiling at Paris Couture Week 2026, the collection was co-designed with internationally acclaimed couturier Rahul Mishra, translating the narratives of haute couture into high jewellery.

Drawing inspiration from nature and architecture, the collection combines sculptural forms with natural white and black diamonds and coloured gemstones, including citrine, emerald, amethyst, pink tourmaline, rubellite and garnet. Pieces such as Enchanted Canopy and Imperial Cascade Neckwear bring together intricate detailing and expressive silhouettes, positioning jewellery as an extension of a designer’s creative language.

For Chawla, the collection reflects a broader change in consumer aspirations. “India is ready for designers. India is really ready for luxury. India is ready for high jewellery,” he said.

His observation also points to a business opportunity: serving consumers who are increasingly willing to explore luxury through distinctive Indian design, rather than viewing it exclusively through the lens of established international brands.

The business of premiumisation India’s jewellery market is large, but its organised segment still has considerable room to expand. Deloitte’s January 2025 report, Sparkling Success: Renaissance in India’s Gems and Jewellery Sector, estimated the market at 80billion-85 billion in FY24. It projected that organised retailers’ share would rise from around 36%-38% in FY24 to 42%-43% by FY28, supported by rising incomes, urbanisation and evolving consumer preferences.

For jewellery companies, growth has two dimensions: bringing more consumers into branded and diamond jewellery, and encouraging existing customers to move towards higher-value purchases.

Chawla believes both opportunities are significant. He estimated diamond-jewellery penetration in India at around 12%-14%, based on industry estimates, suggesting substantial headroom for the category. At the same time, he said average transaction values were rising not only because gold prices had increased, but also because customers were choosing more expressive pieces.

This distinction is important. Higher gold prices can increase the value of jewellery sales even when consumers buy less by weight. The World Gold Council’s Gold Demand Trends: India Focus Q2 2026 reported that Indian jewellery demand fell 15% year on year to 75.1 tonnes in the April-June quarter, while its value rose 34% to ₹1.132 trillion. The report pointed to consumers adapting to elevated prices through lighter-weight jewellery, studded designs and gold-exchange purchases.

For brands, therefore, the challenge is not simply to sell more expensive products. It is to give customers reasons to choose a particular piece beyond the underlying price of its gold and gemstones.

Designer-led collections can help create that distinction. They introduce new design languages to established retail platforms and allow brands to explore more specialised consumer segments. But their commercial value ultimately depends on whether customers see the designs as desirable, distinctive and worth the premium.

The Signature Couture Edit brings together Mishra’s couture sensibility and Tanishq Natural Diamonds’ jewellery design and product development capabilities. Its significance lies in how the two design perspectives are translated into pieces that consumers can experience and wear.

When jewellery becomes self-expression Jewellery in India has always carried emotional meaning. It is gifted at weddings, passed between generations and acquired to mark important milestones. What appears to be changing, particularly at the higher end of the market, is the growing importance of personal expression as a reason to buy.

“In this segment, the woman is certainly looking at jewellery as pure adornment,” Chawla said.

He acknowledged that preciousness, rarity and the potential to pass a piece down the generations remain important. But he believes customers buying high jewellery are not necessarily thinking about selling it later. They are choosing something they want to wear, enjoy and perhaps eventually pass on to someone dear to them.

That perspective changes the way a brand must think about value. When a customer evaluates jewellery mainly through its gold weight or diamond content, the material composition dominates the decision. When she is drawn to a distinctive form, a particular colour or the way a piece makes her feel, design and craftsmanship become equally important.

Chawla sees growing interest in coloured gemstones as part of this shift. India, he noted, has a longstanding affinity for colour, visible in its cultural and artistic traditions. Yet premium diamond jewellery has often been associated with a predominantly white-diamond aesthetic.

He sees an opportunity to broaden that vocabulary. “There is a lot of freedom in expression even in terms of the form,” he said, reflecting on the unconventional shapes and rich colours he has observed in contemporary high jewellery.

The Signature Couture Edit draws on this freedom, using natural diamonds and coloured gemstones to create sculptural compositions rather than relying exclusively on conventional silhouettes.

For consumers, such pieces can offer a way to express personal taste. For brands, they create room to differentiate collections in a category where many products can otherwise compete on similar material attributes.

A younger consumer who wants authenticity The consumer shaping this market is also becoming more confident about making independent choices. Chawla observed that younger buyers are increasingly willing to select jewellery for themselves, guided by their own preferences rather than relying entirely on family members to decide what represents good value.

For this generation, value is not necessarily defined by how much gold a piece contains. It can also come from the design, the brand behind it and the extent to which it reflects the wearer's identity.

Chawla believes uniqueness and authenticity matter, particularly to younger consumers who encounter a constant stream of content and opinions online. They are looking for something that resonates with them, rather than simply following what others are buying.

He also sees limited editions appealing to this desire for distinction. Rarity can make a piece feel more personal, provided the design and brand proposition justify the purchase.

“Finally, she is buying a brand,” Chawla said. “It is not a piece of jewellery. You are buying a Tanishq.”

The point is not that material value has become irrelevant. Rather, the brand itself becomes part of the value equation. Consumers may find beautiful jewellery across the market, but an established brand can offer a recognisable design philosophy, consistency and confidence in the purchase.

Research by KPMG India in its India CX Report 2025: Fine Jewellery similarly highlights the importance of distinctive products, trust and the shopping experience. It notes that 25% of surveyed customers would pay more for unique, well-made pieces reflecting their style and values. For retailers, premiumisation therefore requires more than introducing higher-priced collections. It involves understanding what customers value, building trust and creating an experience that makes the purchase feel worthwhile.

Making natural diamonds meaningful to consumers Design is only one part of the proposition. Another challenge is helping consumers understand what they are buying.

Chawla said that even among existing diamond buyers, confusion persists about how diamonds are formed, what determines their quality and why prices vary. He believes brands need to explain the distinctive characteristics of natural diamonds, including their geological origins, rarity and optical qualities.

That education, he argued, cannot be delivered through advertising alone. Consumers need opportunities to see and understand the qualities being described.

Tanishq is investing in diamond expertise centres and trained gemologists to help customers understand characteristics such as brilliance and light performance through in-store demonstrations. The intention is to make the product easier to evaluate while strengthening confidence in its quality and authenticity. This is a commercial consideration as much as an educational one. When consumers cannot easily distinguish between products, the credibility of the brand, the quality of information and the expertise available at the point of purchase become important differentiators.

Chawla also spoke about strengthening the identity of Tanishq’s natural diamonds through assurances around selection, quality and sourcing. The broader objective is to establish a clear promise around the diamond itself, rather than relying solely on the design of the finished jewellery.

The Signature Couture Edit brings another dimension to this proposition by placing natural diamonds within a distinct creative narrative. The stones are part of a larger design statement, with their appeal shaped by how they are selected, composed and brought together.

An Indian expression of luxury The larger opportunity for India’s jewellery industry lies in creating products that combine contemporary design with the cultural significance jewellery already holds for Indian consumers.

For Chawla, the modern Indian customer is increasingly comfortable exploring original design without feeling compelled to choose between Indian identity and a global aesthetic. The opportunity, he believes, is to serve a consumer who values authenticity and originality, whether the inspiration comes from India or elsewhere.

The Signature Couture Edit is an example of that approach. Co-designed by Tanishq Natural Diamonds and Rahul Mishra, it brings a couture design sensibility into high jewellery while retaining the significance of natural diamonds and precious gemstones.

Whether such collections translate into sustained commercial growth will depend on consumer response, pricing, and the ability to turn interest in design into purchases. But they reflect an important direction for the industry: the search for new ways to differentiate products and deepen the relationship between brands and consumers.

For jewellery buyers, the decision may still begin with a diamond, a gemstone or a piece of gold. Increasingly, however, it may also involve a more personal question: does this piece feel like me? And for brands seeking to build the next phase of India's luxury jewellery market, answering that question could become as important as the precious materials they sell.