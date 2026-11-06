Beyond Gold and Diamonds: The New Rules of Festive Luxury

India’s relationship with jewellery has always been shaped by tradition, celebration and the desire to preserve wealth. During the festive season, these associations become particularly visible, as jewellery purchases mark auspicious beginnings, family occasions and personal milestones. Yet, alongside these enduring motivations, the meaning of jewellery is evolving.

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The question for luxury jewellery brands is what persuades a consumer to choose a particular piece when the value of its materials tells only part of the story.

India’s jewellery market is estimated at 140–155 billion by FY2028, according to Deloitte’s January 2025 report, Sparkling Success: Renaissance in India’s Gems and Jewellery Sector. But a growing market does not automatically mean that consumers are buying more jewellery, or that every segment will benefit equally. Rising prices, changing tastes and greater exposure to design are reshaping the context in which jewellery is bought.

For Arun Narayan, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, one indication of changing preferences is the conversation taking place inside jewellery stores.

“Earlier, it was, ‘Tell me, what’s the price?’ But now, the conversation is increasingly about what’s new,” he says.

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The observation points to greater curiosity about design and craftsmanship, although it does not mean that price or investment considerations have disappeared. Rather, consumers are negotiating several ideas of value at once.

Beyond the Traditional Purchase Jewellery’s financial significance remains difficult to separate from its emotional and cultural roles in India. Gold is both an adornment and a store of wealth; diamonds and gemstones can carry associations with family, celebration and status. Yet these established meanings do not fully explain why someone chooses one piece over another.

Narayan points to consumers exploring jewellery traditions beyond their own regions. A customer in Gujarat might seek out temple jewellery from southern India, while someone in the South might want to explore Kundan designs. Familiarity with one tradition no longer necessarily limits a consumer to it.

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“Women really know their jewellery in India, and they know what they want,” he says.

The change is relevant to the luxury market because greater familiarity with design and craftsmanship can alter the basis of choice. For brands, simply offering precious materials may no longer be sufficient to establish a distinctive proposition.

This is particularly pertinent during the festive season, when jewellery purchases can serve multiple purposes: celebrating tradition, gifting a loved one or marking a new chapter. Personal achievements and individual milestones can also become reasons to buy a piece.

Such purchases do not necessarily represent a departure from tradition. Instead, they suggest that consumers are adding new occasions and meanings to an existing relationship with jewellery.

The Woman, Not the Logo ZOYA, Titan’s luxury jewellery brand, is built around this tension between the material and the personal. Its proposition places the wearer’s story ahead of conspicuous brand recognition.

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“It is not about the brand or its logo being at the centre,” Narayan says. “It is about the woman, her journey and something deeply meaningful to her.”

The distinction raises a difficult question for luxury businesses: how do they make personal meaning tangible enough to justify a premium?

Design and craftsmanship are part of the answer, but neither exists in isolation. The selection of gemstones, the arrangement of materials and the interpretation of an artistic idea can distinguish one piece from another. A consumer’s connection with a piece may also depend on the occasion for which it was acquired or the memory it comes to represent.

ZOYA’s latest collection, Her Again, brings this philosophy into focus through an exploration of India’s spices as keepers of memory. The collection draws on the colours, associations and stories of spices such as cardamom, mace, cinnamon and turmeric, translating these familiar elements of Indian life into an expression of contemporary jewellery design.

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The collection features Anoushka Shankar, whose association with the campaign brings another dimension to its exploration of identity, memory and personal expression.

The inspiration is significant because it draws from an essential part of Indian cultural life without relying solely on conventional jewellery motifs. Spices are familiar objects, deeply embedded in the country’s culinary traditions, family rituals and collective memory. Translating their colours and associations into fine jewellery offers a different way of engaging with Indian heritage.

The collection brings this idea to life through patented designs, unusual gemstone cuts and distinctive combinations of stones. Rubellite, Mandarin Garnets and Golden Heliodors translate the colours associated with spices into a palette that moves beyond the familiar conventions of fine jewellery.

The result is an interpretation of Indian craftsmanship that places design and artistic expression alongside the intrinsic value of the materials.

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For Narayan, the thinking behind ZOYA is an attempt to bring jewellery closer to art.

“Art has been timeless,” he says.

The idea shifts the emphasis from accumulation towards interpretation: what makes a design worth owning, and what allows it to remain meaningful beyond the moment of purchase?

It also challenges the notion that fine jewellery belongs primarily in a locker, brought out for special occasions. If jewellery is to become part of a woman’s personal expression, it must be worn and experienced rather than simply preserved.

Can Indian Craftsmanship Define Luxury? India’s jewellery-making traditions offer a deep reservoir of techniques, regional styles and artistic influences. Translating that inheritance into contemporary luxury, however, involves more than borrowing traditional motifs.

Her Again offers one interpretation of this challenge. By drawing inspiration from the colours and cultural associations of Indian spices, the collection takes a familiar part of Indian life and explores its possibilities through contemporary design.

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The broader challenge is to interpret such influences through original design rather than reproduce them as decoration. Patented designs, unusual cuts and distinctive gemstone combinations become important in this context because they help establish a recognisable design identity.

India’s craftsmanship is well established, but craftsmanship and creative leadership are not interchangeable. The latter requires a recognisable design language, consistency and the ability to develop ideas that consumers can associate with a particular house.

This distinction matters internationally, too. Established European jewellery maisons have built recognition over generations, making their names shorthand for heritage and luxury. An Indian brand seeking a place in that market must offer more than cultural provenance. It must persuade consumers that its design, quality and identity merit attention in their own right.

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Narayan describes ZOYA as rooted in “Indian craft and Indian sensibility”.

The larger industry question is whether Indian luxury houses can turn that cultural foundation into distinctive contemporary identities, rather than allowing heritage to become their only selling point.

The visibility of Indian jewellery on international platforms also adds another dimension to this conversation. Penélope Cruz wearing ZOYA at the Toronto International Film Festival, Anoushka Shankar featuring in the Her Again campaign, and Gauri Khan wearing the brand during festive celebrations illustrate how Indian luxury jewellery can find expression across different cultural and social contexts.

Such visibility can introduce a brand to new audiences. But international recognition ultimately depends on whether the design, craftsmanship and identity of the house can sustain interest beyond the moment of visibility.

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The Cost of Staying Exclusive There is another challenge for luxury brands: growth. A larger retail presence can introduce a brand to new customers, but greater availability can weaken the sense of rarity and distinction on which its appeal partly depends.

ZOYA has taken a measured approach to expansion over its 17-year history. Narayan describes the brand’s development as a labour of love and argues that it should not be judged primarily by the pace at which it grows.

“We measure ourselves by the impact we make and how deeply each customer resonates with the brand, rather than by turnover or any other commercial metric,” he says.

That is an ambition rather than a resolution of the underlying business problem. Retail presence, customer service and brand recognition require investment, while a selective footprint can limit reach. The challenge is to expand without making the experience feel interchangeable or allowing the brand’s identity to become diluted.

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For ZOYA, personalised client engagement and an emphasis on the meaning behind individual pieces are intended to sustain relationships beyond the transaction. Whether this approach can translate into lasting international recognition will depend on its execution, the strength of its designs and its ability to maintain consistency as it grows.

The larger question extends beyond one brand. As India’s jewellery market expands, luxury houses will need to explain what consumers are paying for beyond gold, diamonds and familiar symbols of status.

The festive season may continue to be an important occasion for jewellery buying, but the motivations behind each purchase are not uniform. For some, the enduring appeal lies in tradition and material value; for others, it may be the design, the craftsmanship or the personal story attached to a piece.

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Collections such as Her Again reflect this evolving conversation, exploring how Indian cultural memory can be translated into contemporary luxury through design and craftsmanship.

The challenge for luxury brands is to understand these motivations without assuming that one definition of value fits every consumer. In a market where jewellery has always carried meaning, the next stage of luxury may depend on how convincingly brands connect that meaning with the objects they create.



Note to the reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Mint.