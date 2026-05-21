Beyond Health Insurance: Smarter Ways to Manage Everyday Healthcare Costs

India’s healthcare story has long been built around protection. Health insurance policies are designed to provide financial support during hospitalisation or serious medical events. While this coverage is essential, it addresses only a part of the healthcare journey.

What often remains uncovered are routine doctor consultations, diagnostic tests, dental care, medicines, and ongoing management of chronic ailments. These expenses are frequent, recurring, and usually paid out of pocket.

This is where the Health Saver Card steps in to make everyday healthcare simpler, accessible, predictable, and easier to manage.

From Episodic Care to Continuous Healthcare Access The Health Saver Card has a structured, pre-paid membership model that brings together various services such as unlimited teleconsultations, in‑clinic dental care, diagnostics, pharmacy savings, and preventive health programmes. It complements your health insurance policy by covering your high‑frequency, low ticket healthcare needs.

This changes the equation for consumers. Healthcare becomes less reactive and more continuous.

Health Saver Card Plans: Built for Different Life Stages Not every person has the same healthcare needs; and the product reflects that. The Health Saver Card comes in six variants starting from ₹999: Flex, Pro, Superior, Secure, Total, and Infinity.

Flex is designed as an entry point, covering essentials like digital consultations, diagnostic discounts, pharmacy vouchers, and more.

Higher tiers expand to include OPD consultations, dental programmes, and chronic disease management.

At the top end, Infinity offers a three-year plan covering family, with added benefits like a dedicated health concierge and wellness support. This tiered structure allows people to choose based on their specific life stage – whether someone is looking for basic access, or a more comprehensive health solution for their family.

A unified interface in a fragmented ecosystem One of the persistent challenges in healthcare is fragmentation. Consultations, diagnostics, and medicine purchases often happen across different providers, each with its own process. The Health Saver Card attempts to streamline this experience by bringing these services together within a single digital interface – the ABCD App.

Through the app, users can:

Book doctor consultations

Schedule home sample collections for diagnostics

Access preventive health checkups (including 61 vital parameters)

Redeem pharmacy vouchers

Manage ongoing health programmes Partnerships with platforms like PharmEasy and Lenskart further extend the value into everyday categories such as medicines and eyewear. These are areas where recurring costs tend to add up over time.

Making Preventive Healthcare Part of Everyday Life A notable aspect is the focus on preventive care. Beyond immediate services, the card includes services like guided fitness content, and structured programmes for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes and hypertension.

This reflects a broader shift in how healthcare is being approached. Instead of being purely treatment-led, there is increasing emphasis on staying engaged with one’s health on an ongoing basis. For users, it creates a more consistent and proactive framework, one that works alongside traditional health insurance plans.

Health insurance continues to play a critical role in covering high-impact medical events. Membership-led solutions like the Health Saver Card fill an important gap; they help manage the everyday healthcare needs that often go overlooked, yet have a lasting impact on well-being. As more consumers begin to look beyond just a family health insurance policy and towards more holistic solutions, this category is likely to see stronger adoption.

Disclaimer: The Health Saver Card (HSC) is a wellness product offered by Aditya Birla Wellness Pvt. Ltd. (ABWPL) providing value added healthcare benefits such as teleconsultations, in-clinic consultations, discounts, and wellness services. The HSC is not an insurance product and does not replace or substitute any medical or insurance coverage. All benefits are subject to the respective service provider's terms and conditions. The information, services, or recommendations made available under HSC are for wellness and preventive purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Aditya Birla Capital Digital Ltd. (ABCD) and ABWPL shall not be liable for the accuracy, adequacy, reliability, or availability of any third-party services or benefits. Customers are advised to consult qualified medical practitioners for diagnosis and treatment of health conditions.

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