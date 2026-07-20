Beyond information: How Voice AI is expanding access to knowledge

For more than a decade, India's digital transformation has expanded access through affordable smartphones, low-cost data and digital services. That foundation transformed how millions access information. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now beginning to reshape how people learn, work and solve problems. The next frontier, however, is voice. Recent advances in conversational AI now make it possible to build systems that understand natural speech, respond in local languages and hold meaningful conversations, even in low-bandwidth environments.

Voice AI is making that possible because conversation is the most natural way people seek guidance, reflect and solve problems. Rather than expecting users to search, type or navigate complex interfaces, Voice AI allows people to ask questions in their own words, in the language they already speak. Recent advances in multilingual speech recognition and conversational AI now enable organisations to build systems that understand regional languages, work reliably in low-bandwidth environments and draw on years of programme experience, practitioner expertise and learning from the field to provide responses that are contextual, relevant and grounded in practice.

In a country as linguistically diverse as India, where millions are more comfortable speaking than typing and digital confidence varies widely, Voice AI has the potential to expand beyond just access to information. It can contribute to guidance, coaching and support that help people make decisions, solve problems and pursue opportunities.

Supported by Meta and the^delta's Pragati AI for Impact program, i-Saksham, Mantra4Change, and I-Stem are already putting this into practice:

i-Saksham—Voice and Choice for Every Woman At the heart of i-Saksham is the vision of "Voice and Choice for Every Woman." Its two-year fellowship equips young women from rural Bihar to become leaders who, through reflection and goal-setting, support adolescent girls, engage families, and help shift social norms within their communities.

i-Saksham has leveraged its experience of reflection-driven coaching conversations to build Vidushi, an AI conversational bot that supports fellows through sharing, reflection, goal-setting and role-play. Human mentors remain at the centre of that journey, while Vidushi supports the moments in between.

Currently available in Hindi and expanding to Vajjika, Angika and Magahi, Vidushi guides fellows through structured conversations based on evidence-backed coaching frameworks. A participant wondering what opportunities exist after completing an honours degree in Hindi is not simply presented with career options. Vidushi begins by asking what excites her, what kind of work she imagines herself doing and what concerns she has about pursuing it. As the conversation unfolds, it helps her translate aspirations into practical next steps. She can practise speaking to her parents before discussing a move to another city for work. The interaction is intentionally non-judgemental, giving participants the space to think aloud, reflect, revisit goals and build confidence before taking the next step.

Mantra4Change—Leveraging AI to Power Continuous Improvement in the Public Education System For Mantra4Change, the focus shifts from individual mentoring to the everyday experiences of teachers, parents and community leaders. Every day, they grapple with challenges such as improving attendance or encouraging more girls to stay in school. These conversations often contain practical solutions, but capturing and sharing them has traditionally depended on paperwork or individual memory. Voice makes it possible to capture those insights and share what works across communities.

Available in Hindi, Kannada, English and Telugu, Mitra, Mantra4Change’s AI-powered assistant, allows community leaders to record village meetings through voice, capturing the challenges discussed, the solutions attempted and the outcomes observed. It combines these conversations with the guidance teachers and community leaders receive through training and other resources, using AI to identify patterns that are emerging from the ground: what is working, what isn't, and why. Those insights are returned through Saathi, a voice-enabled companion for teachers, parents and school leaders, in the form of practical micro-improvements, personalised recommendations and timely reminders. As more practitioners contribute their experiences, the system continues to learn, allowing educators to benefit not only from their own experience but also from the collective wisdom of communities facing similar challenges.

I-Stem—AI-Enabled Solutions for Persons with Disabilities For many persons with visual impairments, voice is not simply more convenient. It is the primary way of interacting with digital technology. I-Stem demonstrates how voice can transform accessibility. More than 96% of the web remains inaccessible to many persons with disabilities. Through their digital hub and multimodal AI platform, NClude, users engage in a near-human IVR conversation rather than navigating inaccessible interfaces.

A blind computer graduate with customer support experience who cannot travel independently, for example, might be guided towards a remote technical customer success role. Rather than simply recommending a job, NClude suggests an accessible pathway that includes study material, assistive technologies and relevant certifications, drawing on the experiences of persons with disabilities who have successfully pursued similar careers. The same conversational interface enables users to apply for government schemes and complete digital tasks while the system navigates inaccessible websites on their behalf and keeps them informed throughout the process. By combining accessibility expertise with the lived experiences of successful persons with disabilities, I-Stem enables greater confidence, independence and participation.

These examples also point to a broader shift in how organisations design public services. Instead of expecting people to adapt to digital interfaces, Voice AI allows technology to adapt to people through language, conversation and context. That has implications not only for education and accessibility but also for healthcare, agriculture, livelihoods and citizen services.

What connects these organisations is context. Their systems do not generate generic responses. They bring together structured coaching frameworks, practitioner expertise and continuous learning from the communities they serve. Voice is what makes that knowledge accessible and usable. It allows people to contribute their own experiences, learn from others and access years of human expertise through the most natural interface they know: conversation.