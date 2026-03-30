Beyond mutual funds: Why bonds deserve a bigger role in Indian portfolios

SEBI’s new bond investor awareness campaign, ‘Bonds - Ek Sashakt Bandhan’, feels familiar. It recalls the ‘Mutual Funds Sahi Hai’ push that changed how Indians approached investing nearly a decade ago. But this campaign arrives with a different urgency. It is not about bringing investors into markets for the first time. It is about correcting a gap that has quietly widened in Indian portfolios.

Mutual funds helped Indian households move beyond fixed deposits and think about long-term wealth creation. That was an important shift. But somewhere along the way, investing itself began to be confused with allocation. And that distinction matters.

India does not just need more investors. It needs better-balanced portfolios. That is where bonds deserve far more attention than they currently receive.

Mutual funds opened the door, but they are not a one-size-fits-all product

The mutual fund industry deserves credit for democratizing market participation. SIPs became a household concept. Equity exposure moved beyond urban, affluent circles. A generation of savers began to think in terms of compounding rather than just capital protection.

But success has also bred overuse.

Equity mutual funds are now often positioned as the default answer to almost every financial goal. Stay invested for the long run. Ride out volatility. Buy the dip. Average through corrections. These are familiar lines, and for long-term investing, they are not wrong. But they are not universally applicable either.

An investor planning for retirement 20 years away can afford to think differently from someone setting aside money for a child’s education in four years, a house down payment in three, or a steady supplemental income stream starting next year. Yet, much of the investing conversation still treats both investors as needing the same product.

They do not.

Long-term wealth creation is only one part of personal finance

The mutual fund pitch has always leaned on patience. Stay the course. Ignore the noise. Let compounding work. That framework works well for long-duration goals.

But personal finance is not built only around distant milestones. It is also built around nearer realities, school fees, healthcare needs, business contingencies, home-related expenses, or the need for a stable secondary income. These are not ten-year goals. They are two-, three-, or five-year priorities. And for such goals, the right question is not just how much return an investment can generate. It is also about the timing of when the money is expected to be paid back aligned with those goals.

This is the blind spot in many Indian portfolios today.

At one end of the spectrum are fixed deposits and, for some, rental income. They offer predictability, but usually at modest returns. At the other end are equities and equity mutual funds, which promise long-term capital appreciation but come with volatility that can be punishing if the investment horizon is short.

Bonds, which is a fixed income product occupy the space in between. That is precisely why they matter.

Bonds can do what many investors actually need

The strongest case for bonds is not that they are exciting. It is that they are useful.

Investment-grade corporate bonds can offer fixed returns, regular payouts, and defined maturities. They also come with visible credit ratings, which help investors assess the risk-return trade-off upfront. For an investor trying to match an investment to a specific need, that clarity is valuable.

A three-year goal needs stability more than storytelling. A medium-term goal needs visibility more than hope. A portfolio meant to generate regular income needs dependability more than market optimism.

This is where bonds stand out. They can help investors bridge the gap between low-yield safety and high-volatility growth. They bring discipline to allocation by doing a specific job well: preserving balance while still delivering meaningful returns.

The problem is not mutual funds. It is misuse.

None of this is an argument against mutual funds. Equity mutual funds remain among the best tools for long-term wealth creation. But they should not be stretched into solving every investment problem.

An equity fund is still an equity product. Its volatility does not disappear because it comes wrapped in a fund structure. Indian investors were reminded of this during the pandemic shock, when many portfolios fell sharply despite being spread across multiple schemes. The names were different, but the underlying risk was often the same.

That is the lesson many investors are still learning: diversification across products is not the same as diversification across asset classes.

A portfolio that looks diversified but is heavily tilted to equities is not truly balanced. It is merely a differently packaged concentration.

Why bonds make more sense for short- and medium-term goals

For short- and medium-term goals, the biggest risk is not always low returns. It is bad timing.

An investor may be right about equity returns over ten years and still be forced to book losses in year three because the money is needed during a correction. That is why product suitability matters far more than broad return assumptions.

Bonds can reduce that mismatch.

They offer a clearer line of sight on expected cash flows and maturity value. They are easier to align with specific timelines. They can also serve investors seeking passive income without forcing them to rely only on fixed deposits or property-linked cash flows.

Investment products, including bonds, carry risks such as delays or defaults in payments. Credit ratings (AAA to BBB) on bonds indicate risk levels, with AAA being the lowest risk. Please read all offer-related information carefully before investing.

In simple terms, bonds are often better suited to goals where timing of cash flows matters as much as return.

Debt and balanced funds are alternatives, but not always precise ones

Debt mutual funds and balanced funds do offer middle-ground exposure. But they do not always provide the precision many investors are looking for.

Debt funds carry interest rate sensitivity, portfolio churn, and costs that many retail investors do not track closely. Balanced funds may reduce volatility, but they can also blur outcomes, offering neither the full upside of equities nor the clean predictability of a defined-income instrument.

Bonds, especially investment-grade bonds, can often offer a more direct solution. Investors know the tenor, the payout structure, and the broad risk profile. That simplicity is not a weakness. It is their advantage.

India’s next investing lesson is not participation. It is allocation.

The first phase of investor education in India was about moving people from saving to investing. Mutual funds led that shift successfully. The next phase has to be about helping investors allocate with greater intention.

Not every rupee in a portfolio should be asked to do the same job. Some money should compound for the future. Some should protect near-term goals. Some should generate income. A mature portfolio reflects that distinction.

That is why SEBI’s bond awareness push matters. It broadens the conversation. It reminds investors that wealth creation is only one side of financial planning. The other is financial stability.

Mutual funds helped Indians participate in growth. Bonds can help them invest with balance.

And at a time when volatility can undo years of confidence, balance may well be the more important promise.