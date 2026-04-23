Beyond renewables: How Motivus is integrating circularity into India’s energy grid

India’s renewable energy expansion has reached over 200 GW of installed capacity as of 2025, yet persistent challenges like urban heat islands, air pollution, water stress, and mounting battery waste highlight that generation alone falls short. For a nation of 1.5 billion facing some of the planet's significant climate pressures, the path forward requires data-driven decarbonisation—a practical, economically sound approach that integrates measurement, circularity, and infrastructure to deliver measurable outcomes without straining balance sheets.

Motivus, a climate-tech firm incubated at IIT Guwahati, is addressing this challenge through a three-layered approach to sustainable energy. It begins with data and insights, where carbon accounting and ESG intelligence platforms convert emissions data into clear, inputs for decision-making. The second layer focuses on circularity in energy storage, led by its patented battery regeneration technology that extends asset life and reduces waste. The third layer brings these efforts together through on-ground infrastructure integration, where modular energy systems combine renewables with intelligent storage to provide reliable, efficient power solutions. Together, these three layers form a connected framework that moves from measurement to optimisation and finally to real-world implementation.

At the heart lies Motivus's internationally patented AI/ML-enabled battery regeneration technology, which restores lead-acid batteries without opening, dismantling, or adding chemicals. By targeting hardened lead sulphate crystals and reactivating material, the process extends battery lifespans with warranty-backed performance, reduces hazardous waste streams, minimises fresh lead extraction, achieves up to 80% emission-free regeneration, and sidesteps the need for scarce mineral mining. This creates economic value—lower replacement costs and optimised assets—while tackling India's large installed base of lead-acid batteries in real time.

Completing the framework is green infrastructure integration through modular energy ecosystems that pair renewables with integrated storage, optimised for Tier 2, Tier 3 cities, and rural areas. These solutions support critical applications like telecom towers, semi-urban healthcare, MSMEs, agricultural irrigation, e-rickshaws, off-grid solar setups, and domestic backups. Unlike lithium-based alternatives, which struggle with high costs, heat sensitivity, import dependencies, and infrastructure demands in Indian conditions, Motivus leverages existing lead-acid infrastructure to enable energy sovereignty—reducing capital expenditure on new procurement, operational expenses via extended lifecycles and digital monitoring, import risks, recycling burdens, and waste generation.

In this context, initiatives like the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana—launched in February 2024 with a ₹75,021 crore outlay to provide up to 300 units of free monthly electricity to 1 crore households—stand to benefit from such asset preservation technologies. By improving battery reliability, extending lifespan, and reducing maintenance challenges, Motivus’s solutions may support more consistent and dependable power for rural households, supporting trust in rooftop solar systems and enhancing long-term adoption.

“India’s climate challenge isn’t about installing more panels; it’s about execution efficiency, asset longevity, and turning sustainability into a financial advantage for businesses and communities alike. Motivus is proving that circularity can regenerate batteries, restore economic viability, and power energy sovereignty across rural Bharat—bridging policy ambition with on-ground reality in a way that strengthens balance sheets, not burdens them,” said Mr. Probal Ghosal, Chairman & Mentor - Motivus Innovation; Founder & Chairman, Ghosal Catalyst Ventures (GCV); Co-Founder & Former Chairman - Ujala Cygnus Healthcare.

This model presents the energy transition: lithium storage often requires heavy upfront investments and specialised support, yet falters in high-temperature environments. By contrast, Motivus reduces Cap-Ex through regeneration and annuity models, trims Op-Ex with AI oversight, and avoids import-heavy chains—making green progress accessible for cost-sensitive sectors. As global climate finance hits $10 trillion by 2030 and ESG pressures mount, such innovations signal how India can achieve net-zero goals through smarter utilisation, not just expansion.