Beyond Savings: The Importance of Term Insurance for Women’s Financial Security

Women play multiple roles in society, from professionals and entrepreneurs to homemakers and caregivers. Despite growing financial independence, life insurance policy ownership among women in India remains low. Less than 35% of all life insurance policies are sold to women, and life insurance policy penetration in India is just 2.8% of GDP.
Relying solely on savings and investments is not enough to secure a family's financial future. A term insurance policy is a crucial financial tool that provides high coverage at low premiums, ensuring that women and their families remain financially stable in case of unforeseen events.
A term insurance policy is a type of life insurance that provides financial protection for a fixed term. If the policyholder passes away during this period, the nominee receives a lump-sum payout (death cover). Unlike traditional life insurance policies, term insurance does not have a maturity benefit, making it a low-cost, high-coverage financial tool.
For example, a Rs. 1 crore term insurance policy ensures that a working woman’s family remains financially secure even in her absence.
For instance, a 30-year-old non-smoking woman can get a Rs. 1 crore term plan for around Rs. 8,000 per year, while a man may have to pay Rs. 9,000–10,000.
For example, if a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer, a critical illness rider ensures she gets a lump sum payout to cover treatment costs.
India has nearly 70 million single women, many of whom have dependents. Term insurance provides a safety net for them.
For instance, if a woman pays Rs. 50,000 annually for a term insurance policy, she can claim this amount as a deduction from taxable income, reducing her overall tax liability.
Term insurance plans can be enhanced with additional riders, including:
For example, if a working woman with a Rs. 50 lakh home loan has term insurance, her family won’t have to struggle with EMIs in her absence.
The insurance gap is wider for women, especially in rural areas and lower-income groups, where financial security options are limited. According to IRDAI, working women remain an underserved segment in the insurance market. To bridge this gap, the ‘Bima Vahak’ initiative aims to recruit women agents to increase insurance awareness and accessibility.
With less than 35% of life insurance policies sold to women in India, term insurance can play a crucial role in financial empowerment. By opting for a term insurance or a life insurance policy, women can:
With term insurance, women can achieve long-term financial independence while ensuring their loved ones remain financially secure.
A term insurance policy is a must-have for every woman, regardless of income level or profession. It provides financial protection, peace of mind, and long-term security for families. With lower premiums, tax benefits, and high coverage, term insurance is a smart financial choice that ensures women remain financially independent and prepared for the future.
Exploring affordable life insurance policy and term insurance plans can help secure a woman’s financial future and provide peace of mind for her family.
Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.
