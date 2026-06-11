Beyond Wellness: How Forever Living Products India Is Supporting Community Development Through CSR

For years, wellness has largely been viewed as an individual pursuit – shaped by personal choices around nutrition, fitness, preventive healthcare, and lifestyle. But as conversations around public health and social development evolve, a broader understanding of wellness is beginning to emerge. Now the understanding of wellness has been understood as something larger — one that covers basic access to healthcare, education, and opportunities that enable people to lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

Increasingly, organisations are recognising that individual well-being is closely linked to factors such as access to healthcare, education, awareness, inclusion, and economic participation. In other words, wellness does not exist in isolation. It is shaped by the communities in which people live.

This understanding is now leading organisations on how they approach corporate social responsibility (CSR). Companies are going beyond commercial success and contributing meaningfully to the communities in which they operate, creating social value alongside economic growth.

Among the organisations reflecting this shift is Forever Living Products India. While widely associated with the health and wellness sector, the company’s CSR and community engagement efforts over the years suggest a broader interpretation of what wellness can mean in a real and practical approach.

As part of the global Forever Living Products family, which has a legacy spanning more than four decades, the company has undertaken a range of community-focused CSR initiatives aimed at supporting awareness, accessibility, and social development across different sections of society like healthcare, education, and women-centric areas.

Supported through the Rex Maughan Forever Giving Foundation, Forever Living Products India contributes towards these initiatives with programmes focused on menstrual hygiene management, frontline healthcare support, senior citizen welfare, special-abled children support, and much more.

A notable example is Sakhi Suraksha, which focuses on menstrual hygiene support and awareness at schools and educational institutions. This initiative not only encourages conversations around menstrual hygiene in young girls but also gives them support through the installation of a sanitary pad vending machine by Forever Living Products India. With menstruation being a crucial factor in shaping a woman’s confidence, comfort, and educational participation, such efforts help create an informed and supportive environment where students can access essential hygiene resources with dignity.

Another important initiative is Asha Sahayog, which supports frontline healthcare workers through the distribution of medical kits and awareness-oriented engagement activities. Frontline workers play a significant role in promoting health awareness and supporting local communities, particularly in rural and semi-urban areas. By strengthening access to essential resources, the initiative seeks to support their ongoing contribution to community well-being.

Forever Living Products India also supports senior citizens through Shravan Sahay, an initiative focused on general health and hearing care support. With increasing health concerns in old age, this initiative supports economically weaker senior citizens with basic medical check-ups, hearing aid support, and health awareness programmes, which can improve the quality of their lives.

Addressing such interconnected issues requires a broader framework than traditional philanthropy. It calls for sustained investments in awareness, accessibility, and community participation — which Forever Living Products India continues to demonstrate through these ongoing programmes.

The growing importance of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) considerations has further highlighted the role businesses can play in supporting inclusive growth and community development. Across industries, organisations are increasingly exploring ways to create shared value by aligning business objectives with broader social priorities. As a result, community development is becoming less about isolated interventions and more about creating enabling ecosystems where people can access opportunities to improve their quality of life.

Forever Living Products India, with the Rex Maughan Forever Giving Foundation, proudly embraces an expansive view of impact — one that believes stronger communities will ultimately create the conditions for healthier individuals, a more equitable society, and a more fulfilled nation.

Note to readers: This article is part of Mint’s paid consumer connect Initiative. Mint assumes no editorial involvement or responsibility for errors, omissions, or content accuracy.