Beyond Wheelchairs: How Healthy Jeena Sikho Is Revolutionizing Mobility in India

From family weddings to everyday doctor visits, Healthy Jeena Sikho’s mobility solutions are transforming independence and dignity for India’s elderly and mobility-impaired citizens.

✨ “Mobility isn’t just about wheels — it’s about freedom, dignity, and participation.”

– Saket Agarwal, Co-Founder, Healthy Jeena Sikho

From Homes to Highways: A New Chapter in Indian Healthcare Mobility When 78-year-old Rajesh Kumar prepared for his daughter’s wedding in Delhi, his family had accepted that his Parkinson’s condition would limit him to watching the ceremonies via video call. The sprawling outdoor venue, uneven lawns, and flight of stairs seemed insurmountable in a standard wheelchair.

But then came Healthy Jeena Sikho’s electric wheelchair rental service.

Not only did Rajesh attend the celebration — he danced.

“For the first time in years, my father wasn’t just present — he was part of the celebration,” his son Amit shared with emotion. “The electric wheelchair gave him freedom, and that freedom gave us our father back.”

Stories like this aren’t rare anymore. Across India, Healthy Jeena Sikho (HJS) is redefining mobility by providing advanced, customized, and rental-friendly mobility aids that liberate users rather than just assist them.

Meet Healthy Jeena Sikho: India’s Most Trusted Home Healthcare Partner Founded by ex-corporate leaders Saket Agarwal and Jatinder Verma, Healthy Jeena Sikho emerged from deeply personal caregiving journeys. Since its inception, it has scaled to serve over 100,000 families across 15 cities, including Delhi, Noida, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.

With a 4.9-star Google rating, a 24/7 helpline, and a 30% customer referral rate, HJS has built an ecosystem that ensures access, trust, and affordability.

Their full-suite offering includes Patient beds, Oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP devices, Wheelchairs (manual & electric)

The Electric Wheelchair Rental Revolution Electric wheelchairs, priced upwards of ₹80,000, have long remained a luxury. For most Indian families, a full purchase wasn’t just unaffordable—it was unjustifiable for short-term or uncertain needs.

HJS changed that equation by launching rental options starting at Rs. 6,500/month, democratizing access.

“Our model allows families to trial different models before deciding,” explains Jatinder Verma. “Why should independence be gated behind a six-figure price tag?”

Travel-Friendly Models Electric models also meet airline travel regulations, empowering para-athletes, tourists, and business travelers to carry mobility with them.

Conquering Stairs: From Trauma to Two-Minute Freedom One of Healthy Jeena Sikho’s most empathetic innovations addresses a distinctly Indian challenge — millions of elderly citizens living in low-rise buildings without lifts.

Take the story of Mrs. Mehta, an 82-year-old from East Delhi. Living on the second floor, she requires monthly doctor visits. But every appointment became an ordeal: thirty steep stairs, two caregivers, and tears each time.

“It wasn’t just the physical strain,” her daughter says. “It was the dread. She would avoid treatment just to escape that trauma.”

Recognizing this common struggle, HJS introduced a breakthrough service — a “day pass” electric stair-climbing wheelchair solution, delivered to the doorstep on-demand, much like a concierge mobility service.

With a trained HJS assistant accompanying the device, the entire transfer from her home to the waiting cab takes just two minutes — replacing an hour-long physical and emotional struggle. The team returns later to ensure a smooth lift back up.

“That two-minute glide has brought joy and dignity back to countless lives,” shares Jatinder Verma. “We saw a gap between access and empathy — and we built the bridge.”

Now operational across Delhi-NCR, this model has become a lifeline for families managing elderly care in urban mid-rise apartments.

This isn't just about technology—it’s about rethinking service around human emotion. And HJS is setting the new standard.

Beyond Wheelchairs: How Healthy Jeena Sikho Is Revolutionizing Mobility in India

♿Specialized Wheelchairs: Because One Size Doesn't Fit All While electric wheelchairs often steal the spotlight, Healthy Jeena Sikho is equally committed to innovating for the often-overlooked—people whose needs don’t fit the standard mold but whose dignity and independence matter just as much.

Cerebral Palsy Wheelchairs These aren’t standard wheelchairs tweaked for cerebral palsy—they're purpose-built with therapists' guidance to address posture, spasticity, and movement stability. For children and adults alike, they turn routine tasks like sitting at the table or attending class into moments of comfort and inclusion.

“For the first time, my daughter sat through an entire meal without pain,” shared one parent. “That’s not equipment—it’s liberation.”

⚖️ Bariatric Wheelchairs

Designed with wider seats and reinforced frames, these wheelchairs offer safe, dignified mobility for plus-size users who often face embarrassment or physical harm in standard models.

“We saw users literally get stuck,” says Verma. “Our designs give them breathing room—physically and emotionally.”

↺ Transfer Wheelchairs For families caring for bedridden loved ones, our hydraulic-assisted transfer chairs change the game. A single caregiver can safely move a patient from bed to wheelchair—no lifts, no panic, no pain.

“We stopped dreading mornings,” one daughter says. “I could transfer my father without fear—just care.”

⚡ Standing Electric Wheelchairs

Battery-powered and life-empowering, these chairs help users rise at the push of a button—restoring eye-level interaction and independence.

Picture a retired professor returning to the classroom, rising tall to write on the board and engage his students face-to-face. This isn’t just a wheelchair; it’s a second chance at purpose.

✨ Real Stories, Real Impact

Behind every rented wheelchair is a life transformed:

● A grandmother attending her grandson’s convocation

● A couple traveling to Vaishno Devi for their anniversary

● A retired teacher tutoring again from her porch

In each case, mobility wasn’t about moving around. It was about returning to life.

“Mobility is about removing friction and fear from everyday life,” says Saket Agarwal. “And we’re not stopping here.”

From Homes Building Accessible Ecosystems Behind all the work HJS does for direct consumer, it has a long list of enabling various walks of life, its part of both compliance & also Inclusive policies of government for PWD (people with disabilities)

a. Educational Institute (have enabled IIT, ISB)

b. Hotels, Banquet halls

c. Shopping Malls

d. Gated Communities

e. Sports (enabling top injured coach with electric mobility on cricket ground)

Final Word India's mobility challenge is massive—but solvable. Healthy Jeena Sikho proves that when compassion meets innovation, access becomes equity.

From affordable rentals to high-tech breakthroughs, from Rajesh Kumar’s dance at a wedding to a CP child’s first ride to school — HJS is turning mobility into a movement.

And this is just the beginning.

