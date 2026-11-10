BeyondSeed bets big on New Media Ecosystem - leads ₹2 crore seed round in BCC Media Network

Mumbai — BCC Media Network, a Mumbai-headquartered new media company, has raised ₹2 crore in a seed round led by BeyondSeed, with participation from Rajkot Venture and Mrunal Jhaveri.

BCC is a new-age media venture which already owns 50+ digital properties garnering about 200M+ monthly views. It owns the digital channels where audiences spend their time, creates shows, and also helps brands create IPs and shows. The properties owned by BCC Media Network include 30+ Instagram properties, 8 YouTube Channels, 2 Newsletters and 4 Websites already.

The fresh capital will strengthen BCC's owned media influence and build original IPs across categories like startups, AI, pop culture, regional, sports and kids. Its slate already includes Desi Hustlers, Legacy Brief, football banter show 1:30 AM FC, regional Marathi entertainment channel Khidki, and kids' superhero universe Era of Tara. The company aims to reach a distribution network of 125+ properties and 25+ original shows by March 2027.

BCC is led by founder couple Pawas Jain and Bhagyashree Jain. Pawas, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, has spent over 12 years building news and media properties, including leading Product Strategy at CNBC-TV18. Bhagyashree, Founder and CEO, is a serial entrepreneur, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia honouree and a recognised figure in India's startup ecosystem.

"Attention has moved from TV channels to social feeds, but very little of what fills those feeds have an ownership and commands retention," said Pawas Jain. "We are building the opposite: properties we own outright, and shows that can live across them for years."

"Media rewards compounding," said Bhagyashree Jain. "Every property we add makes the next IP cheaper to launch, and every IP gives our client brands a stronger reason to partner with us. This round lets us invest in what compounds."

"“BCC is building what most digital media players don’t: owned distribution that compounds" said Kuldeep Mirani, Co-founder and Group CEO of BeyondSeed. "Pawas brings deep media experience and Bhagyashree a strong entrepreneurial track record. It’s a rare combination, and we’re glad to lead this round."

The funding announcement was also followed with the announcement of Arjun Vaidya joining BCC Media Network’s Board as an advisor. He is co-founder of Verlinvest-backed V3 Ventures, and brings a rich consumer-brand experience to BCC's brand partnerships and IP business as a mentor.