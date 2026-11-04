Bhagwant Mann announces 600 more government jobs after 801 appointments

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday handed appointment letters to 801 newly recruited candidates in Mohali, taking the total number of government jobs provided under his government to 71,777. Calling the appointments a Diwali gift, he said recruitment was free of cost and strictly on merit, without cash payments or recommendations. Mann announced that another 600 young people would receive government jobs next week. The announcement came during the appointment distribution programme.

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In a post on X, Mann congratulated the recruits and their families and urged them to serve Punjab with honesty and dedication. He said the government aimed to bring employment and prosperity to every household.

Merit-based recruitment Addressing the gathering, Mann described the appointment letters as symbols of hope, dignity and a secure future. He alleged that previous governments had sold jobs for lakhs of rupees through cash, recommendations and bribes.

Mann said earlier recruitment processes remained stuck in courts until candidates crossed the eligible age limit. He maintained that his government had ensured transparent recruitment without a single rupee of bribery and challenged opposition parties to point to even one instance of corruption in recruitment. These were the Chief Minister’s claims and were not independently substantiated in the statement.

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He said around 600 additional recruitment opportunities had been created for ancillary positions in the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited.

Education and irrigation Mann urged the newly appointed employees to prepare for Union Public Service Commission examinations and aspire to become IAS and IPS officers. He said the government was strengthening educational infrastructure so children from ordinary families could reach senior positions in public administration.

The Chief Minister also cited the restoration of the canal irrigation network. He said nearly 18,000 cusecs of water was reaching agricultural fields through the strengthened system, which he compared with the capacity of an entire Bhakra canal. According to Mann, the work had reduced dependence on groundwater and helped raise groundwater levels by one to five metres in several areas.

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He said the irrigation changes were intended to conserve Punjab’s water resources while ensuring adequate supply for farmers. He said farmers had depended on groundwater for decades and that the government was taking canal water to fields at the tail ends of the network.

Mann said the government would continue to focus on employment, public services, education, healthcare, agriculture, sports and infrastructure.

During his address, Mann accused the Akali Dal and Congress of pushing Punjab towards economic and social distress through self-serving politics. He alleged that Akali leaders had controlled lucrative businesses, including mining, for personal gain. He challenged opposition leaders to prove corruption allegations against him, saying public money was being spent for people’s welfare.

Mann said sports infrastructure and opportunities for emerging talent could channel young people’s energy away from drugs.

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